CF Montréal Earns 3-1 Win to Top New England Revolution

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts - CF Montréal took home a 3-1 win over the New England Revolution Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

New England opened the scoring in the third minute with a goal from Tomás Chancalay.

Prince Owusu equalized five minutes later with his 11th goal of the season. This was also the German forward's 20th career MLS goal as well as his seventh goal in his last eight games.

Dante Sealy gave the Montrealers their first lead of the night with his third goal of the season in the 36th minute.

In stoppage time, Olger Escobar scored his first goal in a Montreal uniform to give his team a 3-1 lead.

CF Montréal will begin its Leagues Cup campaign next Tuesday as it takes on Club León at Stade Saputo at 7:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Joel Waterman earned his 125th MLS start, surpassing Hassoun Camara for 4th in Club history.

-Bryce Duke earned his 50th MLS start with CF Montréal.

-Dante Sealy earned his 30th MLS start.

MARCO DONADEL

"Our objective in the first half was to fight and to try to show that we could win with maturity. We knew that the environment In New England was not very joyous at the moment. So we wanted to bring the game in a situation where we could take advantage of their frustration. The guys were still quite comfortable even going down immediately 1-0. We had a lot of space to play and when we can play, we have the quality out wide, we can dribble and we can arrive in the box easily. We entered their box almost 40 times. We touch the ball almost 40 times in their box, double than them. But I want to highlight, honestly, the behaviour. I want to thank these guys that in this moment of emergency, they really gave everything on the field."

OLGER ESCOBAR

"Obviously, I'm very happy for the three points. As a collective, we played very well. We defended very well. So I thought it was really amazing for me. I felt like I had to come on and obviously support the team as much as I could. If it was having to defend for the last 20 minutes that I was in or holding the ball or attacking, I was willing to do anything. When you get put in that position, you have to do whatever is best to support the team."

DANTE SEALY

"It felt very good to score. As an attacking player, you miss some and you make some. The way the season is going, it's been rough, so those hurt a little more. But I'm a player that never gives up. I keep working, and when I work, I can make some chances for myself and it felt good to put one away today."







