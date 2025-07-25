New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II.

This marks Musu's third Short-Term Agreement of the season. Musu most recently signed ahead of Matchday 26 of the MLS Regular Season, making his First Team debut as a second-half substitute against Sporting Kansas City. The Forward is now the fourth player from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, to sign a Short-Term Agreement and appear in an MLS match. Just a matchday earlier, Musu was also rostered against Orlando City SC.

Musu joined New York City FC II ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and has made 12 appearances scoring three goals and assists for the Pigeons.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Musu traveled with the team to Dallas and is available for selection ahead of tonight's match.

