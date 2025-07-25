Atlanta United Signs Defender Juan Berrocal on Loan

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Juan Berrocal on loan from Getafe CF of Spain's La Liga through June 30, 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer. Berrocal will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're pleased to welcome Juan to the club as we continue to strengthen our group during the transfer window," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "At 26 years old, he's already played many games in Spain and we expect him to add competition and leadership to our backline."

Berrocal arrives with 246 professional appearances in Spain across La Liga, La Liga 2, Copa del Rey and Europa League Qualifying competition. He joins Atlanta from Getafe where he started 11 of his 19 La Liga appearances in his first season with the club, making his league debut against his former club, Sevilla FC, on Sept. 14, 2024.

The Spanish center back previously spent two seasons with Eibar in La Liga 2 from 2022-2024 where he made 73 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions. Berrocal helped lead Eibar to consecutive appearances in the promotion playoffs after finishing fifth in the league in 2022-2023 and third in 2023-2024. While under contract with Sevilla FC, the defender spent the 2021-2022 on loan at Sporting Gijón where he played 32 matches in all competitions for the La Liga 2 side. He played the 2020-2021 season on loan at CD Mirandés where he started 36 of his 39 appearances in all competitions and added two goals.

The defender began his career in the Sevilla FC Academy and progressed through the ranks, later making 78 appearances for Sevilla's reserve side, Sevilla Atlético. Berrocal made his first team debut in a Europa League Qualifying match against FK Zalgiris Vilnius on Aug. 9, 2018. He made three appearances in the qualifying round to help the club reach the 2019-2020 Europa League, which Sevilla would go on to win.

At the international level, Berrocal made six appearances for Spain's U-19 squad and made his debut under Luis de la Fuente in 2017.

Player Profile

Name: Juan Berrocal

Position: Defender

Height:  6-0

Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1999 (26)

Birthplace: Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

Citizenship: Spain

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Juan Berrocal on loan through June 30, 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer on July 25, 2025, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of July 25, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (11):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (9): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (5):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.

^ On loan from Getafe CF







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.