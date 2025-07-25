Colorado Rapids Acquire U.S. Youth International Noah Cobb on Loan from Atlanta United

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired defender Noah Cobb from Atlanta United on loan for the remainder of the 2025 season, with a permanent trade option, for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We're excited to welcome Noah to the club," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "He's a talented young center back we've followed closely for some time, and we believe he has all the tools to thrive in our environment. We're looking forward to working with him and helping him reach his full potential."

Cobb, 19, progressed through Atlanta United's Academy system at the U-12 level and quickly made himself known within the club. The defender made his professional debut with Atlanta United 2 in 2021 at just 15 years old, eventually earning his first pro contract shortly thereafter in March of 2022 with the second team. The contract guaranteed that after a season with the second team, Cobb would become an Atlanta United Homegrown player starting in January of 2023.

Since making his MLS debut on March 25, 2023, against the Columbus Crew, Cobb has been given consistent playing time on the Atlanta back line. Now in his third season in the league, the defender has made 35 total appearances while logging 1,977 minutes in MLS play.

Prior to gaining experience at the MLS level, Cobb honed his skills with Atlanta United 2 in both USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro. In 58 appearances across both leagues, he logged 4,602 minutes and recorded three goals and one assist. His 2,042 minutes in the 2022 USL season, ranking second for the club among all outfield players, helped him earn his first MLS NEXT All-Star selection.

The Chattanooga native has also appeared at the international level, most recently featuring for the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team in the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship last summer. In the tournament, Cobb appeared in all six matches for the United States and started in all but one. The defender manned the back line in front of current Rapids Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry in the competition.

