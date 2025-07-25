FC Dallas Joins Texas Sports Teams Launching 'Texas Sport for Healing Fund' and National Auction to Support Hill Country Flood Relief

FRISCO, Texas - In response to the devastating flooding in Central Texas, 39 local and national professional sports organizations have joined efforts to launch the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." Starting today, fans can support relief efforts through a national online auction featuring over 150 pieces of rare sports memorabilia from more than 80 sports teams and players.

This fund will support both immediate relief efforts and long-term recovery for the communities directly impacted by the flooding. The auction will close on Friday, August 8 and all auction proceeds will support the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

The following organizations, including representatives from multiple professional sports leagues in Texas, have come together to provide the initial funding:

Austin FC, Austin Marathon, Austin Spurs, Bryson DeChambeau Foundation, Cleburne Railroaders, Circuit of The Americas, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings Community Foundation, El Paso Locomotive FC, Faith Fight Finish Foundation, FC Dallas, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Hunt Sports Group, The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, Just Keep Livin' Foundation, LOVB Austin, LOVB Houston, MLB, NBA Foundation, NBA Players Association, Nolan Ryan Foundation, PBR Austin Gamblers, PBR Texas Rattlers, Round Rock Express, REV Entertainment, San Antonio Spurs, Scottie Scheffler, Texas Legends, Texas Rangers, Texas Stars, The US Tennis Association.

"The tragedy in Central Texas has touched every corner of our state, including our FC Dallas family," said FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "We are honored to join teams from around the state and across the country in this effort to support those most directly impacted by the recent flooding. Our family has long believed that sports bring people together, and in the wake of this disaster we are committed to serving our community as a unifying force for good."

"Texans always show up for each other in times of need, and this initiative is another powerful example of that spirit," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "We're proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with teams from across the state and nation to support the youth and families in Central Texas as they begin the long road to recovery. This isn't just about sports, it's about healing, rebuilding, and reminding our communities that they're never alone."

This investment will better the lives of those affected by the flooding by providing long-term improvements such as access to mental health resources, community programming and the creation of safe places where young people can come together and heal from tragedy. Collectively, these teams have already contributed over $6.3 million to flood relief efforts to date, with funds going to support various organizations including the Texas Sport for Healing Fund. Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is managing the fund in conjunction with San Antonio Area Foundation (SAF). A panel of representatives from the founding teams will work collaboratively with SAF, alongside Central Texas community partners and local organizations on the ground, to routinely evaluate and identify additional recipients as needs evolve.

Fans who would like to join the Texas and national sports community by contributing to the fund are invited to donate here.

National Auction Live Now

Community members can take part in the multi-franchise auction to drive visibility and support to the cause, featuring sports memorabilia and merchandise donated by over 80 teams. Teams from across the country, spanning a wide range of professional leagues, have donated over 150 items to the auction such as game tickets, autographed sports equipment, jerseys, game balls and more to be added in the coming days, as a show of the national sports industry's solidarity and support for the Texas community in this time of need. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to the Texas Sport for Healing Fund.

About Texas Sport for Healing

Members of the Texas national professional sports communities have joined efforts to form the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund." The fund will provide long-term support for Texas communities directly impacted by tragedy throughout the state by investing in the needs of youth and families who have been most affected. Together, we are Texas Strong.







