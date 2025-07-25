Paul Rothrock Undergoes Successful Surgery
July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that midfielder Paul Rothrock has undergone successful surgery to repair a fractured third metacarpal bone in his right hand. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Wagner on Thursday, July 24 at the Seattle Hand Surgery Group in Seattle. Rothrock began rehabilitation immediately following the procedure, with the recovery not expected to be long-term.
Signing with the club during the 2023 campaign, Rothrock has recorded three goals and seven assists in all competitions this season, including a goal and two assists in his last four appearances. Rothrock joined the Sounders FC Academy in 2016 before playing collegiately with Notre Dame and Georgetown, helping the Hoyas to the program's first NCAA Championship in 2019.
