Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a Phase One match against Liga MX side and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, TV Azteca, El Rey 1360 AM).

This year's competition is the fourth time Seattle has competed in Leagues Cup, having also participated in 2021, 2023 and 2024. The Rave Green reached the final in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2024.

Thursday marks the third time that Seattle and Cruz Azul have faced off this year, having also met in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup play for a two-leg, Round of 16 series that Cruz Azul won by an aggregate score of 4-1. The Liga MX side went on to win the tournament, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5-0 in the final.

In regular-season play, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 38 points (10-6-8). Cruz Azul sits in fifth place in the Liga MX Apertura standings with five points (1-0-2).

The Rave Green announced the signing of midfielder Snyder Brunell earlier this week. The newest Homegrown Player joined Seattle's academy in 2021 before signing with Tacoma Defiance ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour is available for selection for tonight's match via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Thursday's match, Seattle continues Phase One play with fixtures against Santos Laguna on Sunday, August 3 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM) and Club Tijuana on Wednesday, August 6 (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM). All matches take place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth

Talent (Spanish): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo

National Broadcast (English): FS1

Talent: Nate Bukaty & Devon Kerr

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

