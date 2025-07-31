Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC kicks off its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a Phase One match against Liga MX side and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31, on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, TV Azteca, El Rey 1360 AM).
This year's competition is the fourth time Seattle has competed in Leagues Cup, having also participated in 2021, 2023 and 2024. The Rave Green reached the final in 2021 and the quarterfinals in 2024.
Thursday marks the third time that Seattle and Cruz Azul have faced off this year, having also met in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup play for a two-leg, Round of 16 series that Cruz Azul won by an aggregate score of 4-1. The Liga MX side went on to win the tournament, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 5-0 in the final.
In regular-season play, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 38 points (10-6-8). Cruz Azul sits in fifth place in the Liga MX Apertura standings with five points (1-0-2).
The Rave Green announced the signing of midfielder Snyder Brunell earlier this week. The newest Homegrown Player joined Seattle's academy in 2021 before signing with Tacoma Defiance ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour is available for selection for tonight's match via Short-Term Agreement.
Following Thursday's match, Seattle continues Phase One play with fixtures against Santos Laguna on Sunday, August 3 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM) and Club Tijuana on Wednesday, August 6 (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM). All matches take place on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Max Bretos & Brian Dunseth
Talent (Spanish): Rodolfo Landeros & Mariano Trujillo
National Broadcast (English): FS1
Talent: Nate Bukaty & Devon Kerr
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC lineup
Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2025
- Real Salt Lake Waives Axel Kei - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa FC Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Take on Club Deportivo Toluca in Leagues Cup on Friday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Leagues Cup Action Versus Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Kellyn Acosta to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Chicago Fire FC
- Panthers, Charlotte FC Partner with YMCA of Greater Charlotte to Expand Youth Sports Programming - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire a 2026 Third Round SuperDraft Selection from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Goalkeeper Nate Crockford - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Cabral the Hero in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win as RSL Opens 2025 Leagues Cup with Home Victory over Club América - Real Salt Lake
- Loons Score Four Goals in Resounding Victory over Querétaro FC - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Launches New Docuseries All Forward: the Jesús Ferreira Story, Presented by Providence Swedish
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Snyder Brunell
- Sounders FC, Reign FC Ad RAVE Foundation Raise over 1.2 Million Dollars at this Year's Fundraising Gala, Celebrating the Clubs' Commitment to Build a Legacy of Free Play Across Washingt
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Atlanta United