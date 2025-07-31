LAFC Continues Leagues Cup Quest against Pachuca at Bmo Stadium on Friday Night

LAFC continues Leagues Cup play against teams from Mexico's Liga MX this Friday when the Black & Gold welcomes Pachuca to BMO Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

Friday's meeting will be the first between LAFC and Pachuca in official competition. The Black & Gold holds a 2-1-1 all-time record against Liga MX teams in Leagues Cup play and a 6-5-2 record against Mexican teams across all competitions.

Throughout Leagues Cup, fans can get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Pachuca

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

GAME GUIDE - LAFC VS. PACHUCA - AUGUST 1

HONORARY FALCONER:

Liz Hernandez is a Mexican-American Emmy-nominated television personality, radio broadcaster, and journalist. As of 2022, Liz Hernandez has returned to her first love, radio, as the morning show host for 94.7 The Wave (KTWV-FM) in Los Angeles. As a So Cal native, Liz started her entertainment career as a radio host on the Power 106 FM nationally syndicated show, Big Boy's Neighborhood. After hosting for 10 years, she moved on to TV entertainment news as a host and correspondent for Access Hollywood, E! News, and MTV.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m. PT.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







