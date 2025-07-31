Cabral the Hero in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win as RSL Opens 2025 Leagues Cup with Home Victory over Club América

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (0-0-1, 2 points Leagues Cup; 9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield MLS) earned a hard-fought two points over Liga MX power Club América (0-0-1, 1 point Leagues Cup; 1-0-2, 5 points, 6th Apertura) before a Las Aguilas-dominated crowd of 19,544 at America First Field. Behind first-year goalkeeper and 10-game Captain Rafael Cabral - the lone RSL player to have played every single one of 2,430 minutes in all 27 games this season across all competitions - the Utah side prevailed, 3-1, in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout tiebreaker after a last-gasp equalizer from midfielder Erick Sánchez sent the match into spot kicks.

Cabral served as the hero of the night, saving eight shots in regulation and saved three of the four penalties faced to secure the extra point for the Claret-and-Cobalt. Cabral's clutch effort between the posts earned him well-deserved Man of the Match honors, as RSL clinched a pivotal result in Leagues Cup "Phase One" play.

For the fourth time this season, Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni elected to make no changes to the starting XI from a previous match, with the same group that defeated San Jose, 2-1, on Saturday remaining intact for the Leagues Cup opener. Up front, striker William Agada earned his 11th start in the last 12 matches, continuing to lead the line with a determined presence. RSL Academy product Zavier Gozo, the 18-year-old forward making his 16th consecutive start, returned to his natural wide right position after spending recent games operating as a second striker or tucked in as a right-sided No. 10. The continued reintegration of star playmaker Diego Luna into the right-sided attacking midfield role pushed Diogo Gonçalves - a recent contributor to multiple RSL goals - into a more fluid position on the left. In central midfield, Pablo Ruiz made his 11th start in the last 12 matches, partnering with Emeka Eneli, who returned to the XI Saturday for the first time since May 24.

Defensively, Noel Caliskan slotted back in at right back for his 13th appearance at the position in his last 14 starts. Centerback Philip Quinton, starting alongside veteran Justen Glad, made back-to-back starts for the first time since early May. On the left flank, Sam Junqua resumed his duties in the demanding wingback role for his seventh start in the last nine games. Between the posts, captain and "Iron Man" Rafael Cabral wore the armband for the 10th consecutive match, looking to build upon his seven clean sheets and two regulation penalty-kick saves this year.

Real Salt Lake burst out of the gates, immediately putting Club América on the defensive with a relentless wave of high-tempo attacks that signaled their attacking intent from the opening whistle. Goalkeeper Cabral set the tone early, coming up with two vital stops - first in the 7th minute, then again in the 37th - to keep the match level and deny Club América any early momentum.

The RSL breakthrough came in the 16th minute, as attacking pressure finally paid off. Striker Agada fired a low-driven shot that was mishandled by Club América goalkeeper Luis Malagón, allowing two-time MLS All-Star Luna to pounce on the rebound and calmly slot it home for a 1-0 lead. Club América responded in the 42nd minute, when former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez bent a sensational free kick past a fully outstretched Cabral to equalize.

But RSL regained control just before the break. In first-half stoppage time (45+2'), right back Caliskan delivered a pinpoint cross into the box, where Agada rose above the defense and powered a header off the crossbar. It was a clinical finish to a confident first half, sending the Claret-and-Cobalt into the locker room with a deserved 2-1 advantage and the momentum fully in their favor.

RSL carried its momentum into the second half, continuing to apply pressure with a series of sharp, coordinated attacks that kept the Club América backline under constant stress. In the 65th minute, two-time All-Star and USMNT Gold Cup icon Diego Luna nearly doubled his tally after dispossessing a Club América center back deep in their own half and driving toward goal. His effort was blocked, but the play highlighted the Claret-and-Cobalt's aggressive defensive pressing and attacking intent.

As the clock ticked down, RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral - nicknamed the "Iron Man" - came up with a massive save in the 84th minute to deny a dangerous América opportunity and preserve the lead. However, heartbreak struck in the final moments of stoppage time. In the 97th minute, at the death on the final kick of the match, Club América midfielder Erick Sánchez found space outside the box and unleashed a low, powerful strike that sailed past Cabral, leveling the score at 2-2 and sending the match to a penalty shootout.

During the dramatic penalty shootout, RSL Captain and "Iron Man" Rafael Cabral delivered a heroic performance, saving three of the four spot kicks faced to secure a 3-1 tiebreaker victory for Real Salt Lake. His clutch display between the posts rightfully earned him Man of the Match honors.

Real Salt Lake remains in the Beehive State to host Atlético de San Luis this Saturday, August 2 at America First Field, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for Saturday's second Leagues Cup Phase One fixture can be found at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL: Diego Luna (Unassisted) 16': Once a deflected shot from William Agada was uncontained by the goalkeeper, Luna shot the loose ball and an América defender blocked the shot. Luna was able to connect with the deflection, taking a right footed shot from close range into the back of the net.

AME: Brian Rodríguez (Unassisted) 42': After being awarded a free kick, Rodriguez took the job and sent the ball directly into the upper right side of the net for the equalizer.

RSL: William Agada (Noel Caliskan) 45+2': Caliskan sent a cross into the center of the box for Agada headed the ball into the bottom part of the crossbar and across the goal line to send RSL into the locker room up by one at half.

AME: Erick Sánchez (José Zúñiga) 90+7': Zúñiga received the ball in the box and tapped it out to Sánchez who took a right footed shot from the top of the box into the left side of the goal.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

RSL: Pablo Ruiz

AME: Henry Martin (Save)

RSL: Justen Glad

AME: Álvaro Fidalgo

RSL: Brayan Vera

AME: Israel Reyes (Save)

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Save)

AME: José Zúñiga (Save)

NOTES FROM RSL 2 (3): (1) 2 AME

With tonight's performance, Real Salt Lake striker William Agada continues his red-hot Leagues Cup form, having now scored in every tournament match he's featured in.

The Claret-and-Cobalt also achieved a new milestone, marking their first-ever multi-goal first half in Leagues Cup play - a testament to the squad's sharp attacking rhythm and confidence.

A lively crowd of 19,544 fans packed America First Field to witness the high-stakes showdown, further fueling the energy behind RSL's spirited performance on home soil.

Diego Luna's goal tonight was his ninth in all competitions this season for Real Salt Lake, to go along with three goals for the U.S. Men's National Team and another nine assists during the 2025 calendar year.

RSL has now defeated Club América in both its visits to Sandy, winning the Xango Cup exhibition, 1-0, on a Javier Morales goal back in 2009 at what was then Rio Tinto Stadium; and winning tonight's shootout, 3-1, following a 2-2 regulation draw.

RSL improved its Leagues Cup record against Mexican teams since 2023 to 2-1-1, while posting an all-time 5W-6L-4T mark against Liga MX visitors on Utah soil in its 21-year history.

RSL now welcomes former 2024 player Fidel Barajas and his current Atlético San Luis side to Sandy on Saturday, with kickoff at 7:30p MT

Next Wednesday, August 6, RSL will finish its Phase One Leagues Cup matchups by hosting Queretaro, the Liga MX side which former RSL players Luis Gil and Rubio Rubin once called home

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan (Bode Hidalgo, 57'), Justen Glad, Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua; Pablo Ruiz, Emeka Eneli (Braian Ojeda, 63'); Diogo Gonçalves (Ariath Piol, 90+1'), Diego Luna (Brayan Vera,90+1'); Zavier Gozo, William Agada

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Alex Katranis, Kobi Henry, Jesus Barea, Johnny Russell, Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Club América (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagón; Israel Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres (Kevin Álvarez, 43), Cristian Borja; Jonathan Dos Santos © (Erick Sánchez, 80'), Álvaro Fidalgo; Isaías Violante (Alexis Gutiérrez, 46'), Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodríguez (Henry Martin, 65'); Rodrigo Aguirre (José Zúñiga, 65')

Subs not used: Victor Dávila, Alan Cervantes, Ralph Orquin, Ramón Juárez, Rodolfo Cota, Miguel Vázquez, Norbeto Bedolla

Head Coach: Andre Soares

Stats Summary: AME / RSL

Shots: 19 / 11

Shots on Goal: 7 / 8

Saves: 5 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 0

Fouls: 16 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

AME: Israel Reyes (Yellow Card - 35')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 42')

AME: Igor Lichnovsky (Yellow Card - 45')

AME: Andre Soares (Yellow Card - 45')

AME: Erick Sánchez (Yellow Card - 90+4')







