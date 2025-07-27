Late Ojeda Strike Secures 2-1 RSL Win as Utah Side Vaults Above West Playoff Line

July 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West) earned a crucial 2-1 home victory over visiting San Jose Earthquakes (7-10-8, 29 points, 10th West) at America First Field, climbing above the Western Conference playoff line for the first time in 2025. The decisive moment arrived in the 81st minute, when substitute midfielder Braian Ojeda fired a rocket from outside the box that glanced off San Jose goalkeeper Daniel, the ball deflecting off his gloves and into the back of the net. The win marked RSL's ninth of the season - and its fifth in seven games since June 14 - and handed San Jose its second straight road defeat.

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made four adjustments from last week ahead of Saturday night's matchup, implementing changes following last weekend's heartbreaking, last-minute loss to Shield leaders FC Cincinnati. Along the backline, center back Philip Quinton and fullback Sam Junqua rejoined the starting group, bringing fresh energy and defensive grit. Up top, striker William Agada returned to the XI with a goal-hungry mindset, pairing with academy standout Zavier Gozo to spearhead the attack. In the midfield, Emeka Eneli made his long-awaited return to the starting Xl from injury, reclaiming his role as the engine in the heart of the pitch. The Claret-and-Cobalt rolled out in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation - a trusted setup that has anchored their identity throughout the 2024/25 campaigns.

In just the 2nd minute, midfield maestro Pablo Ruiz sparked an early threat, threading a clever ball to Gozo, who timed his run perfectly behind San Jose's backline. Gozo's effort clanged off the crossbar and bounced dangerously on the line - a near dream start for the Claret-and-Cobalt. Back in the XI for the first time since May 24, Eneli brought a renewed sense of urgency and attacking momentum, linking up seamlessly with Ruiz to push RSL forward and deliver quality into the final third. Two-time MLS All-Star Diego Luna kept San Jose defenders on high alert with his signature footwork and creative flair, constantly drawing attention and opening space for teammates. Between the posts, Captain Rafael Cabral once again led by example, fearlessly throwing his body on the line with a courageous 18th-minute collision to deny a dangerous chance. Cabral, now having played every minute of RSL's 26 matches across all competitions, continues to embody the Iron Man mentality - wearing the armband for the ninth consecutive match.

Real Salt Lake opened the match on the front foot, generating several promising attacks that immediately put the Claret-and-Cobalt forwards into action in search of an early breakthrough. On the right flank, fan-favorite Noel Caliskan rose to the occasion, delivering a gritty defensive performance against former RSL striker Chicho Arango and neutralizing multiple San Jose threats with well-timed challenges and relentless pressure. While RSL's creativity in the final third didn't translate into a goal before the break, the squad maintained a sharp, goal-hungry mentality - pressing forward with urgency and intent to close out a strong first-half showing.

RSL's relentless attacking urgency coming out of the break carved out multiple promising chances in the final third, keeping San Jose on its heels throughout the second half. The scoring opened in the 50th minute, when San Jose winger Cristian Arango found space on the right side of the box and floated a pinpoint cross into the area, where Josef Martínez rose up and headed the ball past RSL goalkeeper Cabral to put the visitors ahead. Just seven minutes later, the Claret-and-Cobalt found their equalizer. Playmaker Diogo Gonçalves drove down the left edge of the 18-yard box and whipped a dangerous low ball into the heart of the area, forcing San Jose defender Jamar Ricketts into an own goal as he attempted to clear the ball. RSL completed the comeback in the 81st minute, as Ruiz teed up fellow midfielder Ojeda at the top of the box for his third career goal.

Real Salt Lake remains in the Beehive State to host Club América this Wednesday, July 30 at America First Field, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for Wednesday's Leagues Cup opener can be found at www.RSL.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

SJ: Josef Martínez (Cristian Arango) 50' - After receiving the ball near the right edge of the 18-yard box, Cristian Arango created space and lofted a well-placed cross into the heart of the area, where Josef Martínez timed his run perfectly and buried a close-range header past RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral to give San Jose the lead early in the second half.

RSL: Jamar Ricketts (OG) 57' - Real Salt Lake midfielder Diogo Gonçalves drove toward the left edge of the 18-yard box and whipped in a dangerous low cross into the heart of the area. In an attempt to intercept the ball, San Jose defender Jamar Ricketts redirected it into his own net, leveling the match for the Claret-and-Cobalt in the second half.

RSL: Braian Ojeda (Pablo Ruiz) 81' - After a composed buildup at the top of the box, Pablo Ruiz laid off a clean pass to fellow midfielder Braian Ojeda, who took a quick touch before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike from distance. San Jose goalkeeper Daniel attempted to punch the shot away, but the ball deflected off his gloves and into the back of the net, putting the Claret-and-Cobalt in front late in the match.

NOTES FROM RSL 2: 1 SJ

With tonight's result Real Salt Lake has shown strong form with Diogo Gonçalves contributing two goals and an "assist" in the last four matches- highlighting his growing influence in the attack.

The Claret-and-Cobalt have now secured 16 of a possible 21 points since the start of June, posting a 5-1-1 record while outscoring opponents 10-5- a stretch that has lifted RSL from 13th to 8th in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Whitecaps- last year's eighth-place finishers- earned their postseason berth via a play-in win over 9th-place Portland, demonstrating how crucial every late-season point can be in the tightly packed West.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Justen Glad, Philip Quinton, Sam Junqua; Pablo Ruiz, Emeka Eneli, (Braian Ojeda, 69'); Diogo Gonçalves, Diego Luna (Bode Hidalgo, 89'); Zavier Gozo (Dominik Marczuk, 79'), William Agada (Ariath Piol, 79')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Kobi Henry, Jesus Barea, Johnny Russell

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

San Jose Earthquakes (3-4-3): Daniel; Bruno Wilson, Reid Roberts, Max Floriani (Rodrigues, 58'); Jamar Ricketts (Dave Romney, 68'), Ian Harkes (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 68'), Beau Leroux (Niko Tsakiris, 79'), Dejuan Jones; Cristian Espinoza © (Osusseni Bouda, 80'), Cristian Arango; Josef Martinez

Subs not used: Paul Marie, Preston Judd, Nick Lima, Earl Edwards Jr.

Head Coach: Bruce Arena

Stats Summary: RSL / SJ

Shots: 9 / 10

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Noel Caliskan (Yellow Card - 9')

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Yellow Card - 24')

SJ: Ian Harkes (Yellow Card - 33')

SJ: Bruno Wilson (Yellow Card - 42')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 42')

SJ: Reid Roberts (Yellow Card - 45+4')

SJ: Max Floriani (Yellow Card - 54')

RSL: Dominik Marczuk (Yellow Card - 83')

SJ: Reid Roberts (Yellow Card - 83')

SJ: Reid Roberts (Red Card - 83')

RSL: Rafael Cabral (Yellow Card - 90')







Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.