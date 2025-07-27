'Caps Stay Within One Point of Top Spot in the West, With a Game in Hand

July 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC put on another clinic on Saturday, as they swept past Sporting Kansas City 3-0 to stay within touching distance of first in the Western Conference.

Whitecaps FC started the match with plenty of energy, with Jayden Nelson getting involved early on with some dangerous runs and crosses.

J.C. Ngando nearly opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Nelson cut it back for the Frenchman, but his drilled shot skewed juts wide.

Brian White had a chance in the 16th minute, after Tristan Blackmon headed it back for him near the penalty spot, but his outstretched volley was just slightly off balance, pushing his shot over the mark.

After poking and probing at SKC's defence, the 'Caps broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Emmanuel Sabbi. Ngando played it in behind for Nelson, who cut it back with a great pass for Sabbi to slide and tap-in for the opener.

Shortly after, Nelson almost got a quick-fire second, running into the box and blasting a left-footed shot, but it just flew over the bar.

The 'Caps did end up getting their second not long after, as Ngando picked up on a loose ball inside SKC's box and placed his shot to double the lead.

Whitecaps FC almost began the second half with a bang, after Nelson's curled effort was just tipped wide by SKC 'keeper John Pulskamp.

White thought that he sealed the win for Whitecaps FC in the 68th minute, after Édier Ocampo squared it to him for a tap-in, but the goal was called back for offside.

Yohei Takaoka then came up massively minutes later, saving a point-blank shot from Logan Ndenbe, putting his body on the line to deny a great opportunity.

Nelson kept looking for his goal, and almost got it in the 85th minute after he latched onto a cut-back in the box, but his first time volley went just over the bar.

In the end, it was Mathías Laborda who got the killer third goal, off a corner. A short corner from Berhalter saw Jeevan Badwal play a one-two with him before he crossed a terrific ball towards the back post where Laborda rose highest and angled his header down and into the back of the net.

Daniel Ríos nearly got a fourth after he was played into the box from the right by Nelson, but his shot was well-saved by Pulskamp. In the end, the 'Caps finished off a comfortable win as they stay within one point of first place in the conference after a massive result at home.

Whitecaps FC are back in action on Saturday, August 9 as they travel to California to face San Jose Earthquakes. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps then travel to Hamilton, Ontario to face Forge FC in the semifinals of the TELUS Canadian Championship on Wednesday, August 13. Kickoff for that one is at 4 p.m. PT.

Finally, Whitecaps FC come back home to BC Place to host Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, August 17 at 6 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 20,719

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Scoring Summary

35' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Jayden Nelson, J.C. Ngando)

43' - VAN - J.C. Ngando

87' - VAN - Mathías Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter, Jeevan Badwal)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 54.4% - SKC 45.6%

Shots: VAN 21 - SKC 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - SKC 3

Saves: VAN 3 - SKC 2

Fouls: VAN 17 - SKC 12

Offsides: VAN 5 - SKC 0

Corners: VAN 9 - SKC 4

Cautions

3' - VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi

27' - SKC - Dejan Joveljić

52' - SKC - Tim Leibold

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (28.Tate Johnson 74'), 33.Tristan Blackmon (12.Belal Halbouni 88'), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Ralph Priso HT), 26.J.C. Ngando (59.Jeevan Badwal 81'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Daniel Ríos 74'), 24.Brian White, 7.Jayden Nelson

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 42.Nelson Pierre

Sporting Kansas City

1.John Pulskamp; 3.Andrew Brody, 15.Jansen Miller, 24.Joaquín Fernández, 14.Tim Leibold (18.Logan Ndenbe 60'); 16.Jacob Bartlett (17.Jacob Davis 60'), 22.Zorhan Bassong (8.Memo Rodriguez 85'), 6.Nemanja Radoja; 93.Shapi Suleymanov (13.Mason Toye 85'), 9.Dejan Joveljić, 10.Daniel Sallói (7.Santiago Muñóz 60')

Substitutes not used

36.Ryan Schewe, 2.Ian James, 4.Robert Voloder, 30.Stephen Afrifa

