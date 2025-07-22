Whitecaps FC Acquire U22 Initiative Midfielder/Winger Kenji Cabrera from FBC Melgar

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired Japanese-born, Peruvian youth international Kenji Cabrera via transfer from Peruvian Liga 1 side FBC Melgar. Cabrera has agreed to a U22 Initiative contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029. The 22-year-old midfielder, who can also play as a winger, will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, visa, work permit, and medical.

"Kenji is a player with the ability to impact the game offensively in central and wide areas," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "In the last year, we've seen him develop into a key part of Melgar and we believe he's ready to take the next step in his career. Similar to our other U22 Initiative player signings including Pedro Vite and Édier Ocampo, he still has room to grow but we are looking forward to helping him reach his potential as he begins this new chapter. We have started the immigration process and hope to have him join the club in mid-August or earlier."

Whitecaps FC midfielder Kenji Cabrera

Nine goals and four assists in 26 appearances in 2025

14 appearances for Peru's U-20 side

Called up to Peru senior men's national team in March and June 2025 "I feel very happy to join this great club and want to leave everything out on the pitch each time I put on the shirt. I can't wait to arrive in Vancouver to meet everyone and play in front of all the fans at BC Place," added Cabrera.

A versatile playmaker with the ability to play centrally or out on the wing, Cabrera recorded 16 goals and 17 assists across all competitions with Melgar. Cabrera originally joined the club in 2021 and went on to make 60 starts in 122 appearances for Los Rojinegros, competing in Peruvian Liga 1 play, as well as Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana action.

In his youth, Cabrera played with Esther Grande and then enjoyed a brief spell in Alianza Lima's academy before making the move to Melgar.

Born to a Peruvian father and a Japanese mother in Shiga, Japan, Cabrera has represented Peru at the youth level, making 14 appearances for the U-20 side. Cabrera was previously called up to the senior team in March and June 2025 but has yet to earn his first senior cap.

Cabrera is the second U22 initiative player on Vancouver's roster, joining 21-year-old Colombian fullback Édier Ocampo.

TRANSACTION: On July 22, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire midfielder Kenji Cabrera via transfer from FBC Melgar. Cabrera agrees to a U22 initiative contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

Kenji Cabrera

Pronunciation: ken-GEE CAH-breh-RAH

Positions: Midfielder, Winger

Height: 5-07

Weight: 160 pounds

Date of Birth: January 27, 2003 in Shiga, Japan

Hometown: Shiga, Japan

Citizenship: Peru

Status: International, U22 initiative

Previous Clubs: FBC Melgar (2021-25)

Youth Clubs: Esther Grande, Alianza Lima academy

Instagram: @kenjicn7







