Keys to the Match: Finish Strong

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on FC Dallas on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Snapped

FC Dallas appointed former player Eric Quill this past off-season.

The former midfielder has been keen to experiment tactically during his first season as head coach, switching between a number of different formations, including a back four and a back five. This past weekend, he debuted a new system: a 3-5-2.

That helped FC Dallas snap a five-game winless streak and deliver their biggest winning margin of the season to date-a 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY. It was an important result that came despite St. Louis striking the crossbar in the opening minutes.

The 3-5-2 system offers many benefits, including an increased ability to control the middle of the field, with or without the ball. Over the weekend, FC Dallas conceded possession and chose to strike at the right moments.

The system also aims to shut off chances through the middle. Given New York City's goal against Sporting KC, that seems a wise approach-but Pascal Jansen may find joy by exploiting the wide areas through combination play.

On the flip side, New York City must be mindful of the transition opportunities FC Dallas' system can create, as well as potential overloads in midfield. Regardless, Friday should be an intriguing tactical battle between two teams eager to claim all three points.

Finish Strong

This has been a testing period for New York City FC.

Four road games in four different cities over a short span have tested the squad's depth and physical reserves. Pascal Jansen was keen to praise his staff last week for their work in preparing the players for these demands.

Last week saw New York City pick up an important four points against Orlando and Kansas City. They now have the chance to make it seven points with a positive result on Friday before attentions turn to the Leagues Cup.

The players have already made big strides and accomplished a lot during this run of road games-now it's time to finish on a high.

Form Guide

As discussed previously, the weekend win came at a vital time for FC Dallas after some tricky recent results. Prior to their victory over St. Louis, they had gone seven home games without a win in MLS.

High-scoring games have also been a theme at Toyota Stadium of late. A minimum of three goals has been scored in each of the last four games there, including a five-goal thriller between Dallas and San Diego FC, and a six-goal thriller between Dallas and San Jose. While that might sound exciting on paper, Dallas lost both of those games and may be hoping for a more serene outing on Friday night.

When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, New York City have the edge. In their last five meetings, New York City have won three and drawn two. The team's last trip to Frisco, Texas came in 2022, when Héber scored the only goal of the game.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.