The Wait Is Over: Seats at Miami Freedom Park Are Available to the General Public Now.

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The moment many of our fans have been waiting for has now arrived. As the excitement builds for the opening of our world-class new home, we're thrilled to officially open seat availability at Miami Freedom Park to the general public. This is your chance to be part of the future - while some premium seating opportunities are still available, now is the time to claim your place in what promises to be the most electric atmosphere in fútbol.

With prices starting at just $40 per match, we have options for everyone: from family-friendly sections to all-inclusive VIP experiences. Additionally, for fans looking for premium seating with unmatched views from the most exclusive areas of the stadium, connect with a representative HERE to secure your premium seats today.

In 2026, Inter Miami CF is excited to take the pitch in our new home - Miami Freedom Park - a groundbreaking district where public space, entertainment, retail, and culture converge to create a new dynamic destination where Miami's culture, energy, and people come together in one unforgettable place.







