Minnesota United Loans Defender Devin Padelford to St. Louis City Sc

July 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned defender Devin Padelford to St. Louis CITY SC for the remainder of the 2025 season. In exchange for the loan, Minnesota United has received St. Louis' natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

"Devin continues his growth as a young professional and has shown positive strides since he signed with Minnesota United from our club's Academy" said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "Devin's loan is an opportunity for him to gain valuable experience throughout the remainder of this season."

"It's bittersweet to leave home, but as a player, I want to be able to play, and the club and I see eye-to-eye on this opportunity where I can get some minutes while still being a Minnesota United player," said defender Devin Padelford. "I'm excited for this new opportunity, and I wish the team all the best until the end of the season. I'm excited for what's to come."

Padelford joined Minnesota United in March of 2022, officially signing his Homegrown Player contract after developing with the MNUFC Academy. Since then, the young defender has made 41 game appearances (23 starts), playing nearly 2,150 minutes across all competitions with the Loons' First Team. Padelford notably scored his only MLS goal in a home match against Austin FC in July of 2023.

In addition to his First Team game appearances, the Padelford has made 26 game appearances (all starts) and has played over 2,000 minutes since 2022 in MLS NEXT Pro action with MNUFC2, Minnesota United's development team.

VITALS

Devin Padelford

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 183 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/3/2003 (22 years old)

Hometown: Maplewood, Minnesota







