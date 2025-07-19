Minnesota United Loans Midfielder Samuel Shashoua to Birmingham Legion FC

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has loaned midfielder Samuel Shashoua to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season. This Loan Agreement contains the right to recall Shashoua at any point throughout the duration of the loan.

"In conjunction with Samuel, we agreed this loan for the remainder of the season is the best opportunity providing him with the necessary minutes to further develop his qualities in a good environment led by Mark Briggs," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad.

"I'm really looking forward to this loan opportunity with Birmingham Legion," said midfielder Samuel Shashoua. "The most important thing for me right now is to play games week in, week out, and this is a great place for me to do that. I will continue to follow all of the Loons games closely and can't wait to be back as a better player and show everyone what I can do."

Shashoua joined Minnesota United via the MLS Secondary Transfer Window in July 2024. The English midfielder made 10 appearances for the MNUFC First Team across all competitions, logging 229 minutes. In addition, Shashoua saw playing time with MNUFC2, Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro side, where he recorded one goal in two appearances early in the 2025 campaign and tallied two goals in three matches during the 2024 season.

Prior to signing with Minnesota, Shashoua spent his professional career in Spain, featuring for Albacete Balompié, CD Tenerife and Atlético Baleares. During his time with Albacete Balompié, Shashoua made 17 game appearances across the 2023/2024 La Liga 2 campaign. Prior to his time with Albacete, the attacking midfielder featured for CD Tenerife from 2019-23, where he scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in 82 appearances for the Spanish second division side. During the 2018-19 season, Shashoua had a loan stint with Atlético Baleares, where he tallied six goals and five assists in 41 Segunda División B appearances.

Shashoua began his professional soccer career with English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, featuring for their U18, U19 and U21 squads. At the international level, he represented England with their youth teams, making appearances with both the U17 and U18 sides, making a total of 16 game appearances and scoring four goals.

Transaction: Minnesota United loans midfielder Samuel Shashoua to Birmingham Legion FC for the remainder of the 2025 season. This Loan Agreement contains the right to recall Shashoua at any point throughout the duration of the loan.

VITALS

Samuel Shashoua

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 154 lbs.

Date of Birth: 5/13/1999 (26 years old)

Hometown: London, England







