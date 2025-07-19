Five-Game RSL Unbeaten Streak Snapped in Late 0-1 Loss to Shield Leaders Cincinnati

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (8-11-4, 28 points, 10th West) fell 0-1 to visiting Shield leaders FC Cincinnati (15-6-3, 48 points, 1st East) at America First Field, unable to respond after a late strike from winger Luca Orellano in the 87th minute. The result ends the Claret-and-Cobalt's five-match unbeaten run and marks RSL's first home loss since June 1.

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni shuffled the deck ahead of Saturday night's clash, making three key adjustments from last Wednesday's gritty 1-0 road win in Portland. Up top, rising talent Ariath Piol earned a well-deserved start, leading with confidence. In the midfield, Braian Ojeda returned to the XI after serving a suspension for caution accumulation, reclaiming his spot as a vital engine in the middle of the pitch. Along the backline, Noel Caliskan slotted again at right back, bringing his trademark tenacity, while fan-favorite Greek fullback Alex Katranis rejoined the starting group on the left. The Claret-and-Cobalt rolled out in their familiar 4-2-3-1 formation - a system that has brought structure and rhythm throughout the 2025 campaign.

Back in the lineup, Katranis provided a refreshing surge of attacking momentum down the left flank, consistently creating danger and delivering quality into the final third. In the center of the pitch, Pablo Ruiz continued to play with his signature composure and vision any time he got on the ball. Veteran centerback Justen Glad anchored the backline with authority, sporting a black eye and several stitches earned in last Wednesday's gritty win at Portland - a testament to his toughness and leadership. Between the posts, captain Rafael Cabral extended his Iron Man streak, having now played every minute of RSL's 25 matches across all competitions, once again showing why he's earned the armband for the eighth consecutive match.

Real Salt Lake opened the match under heavy defensive pressure as FC Cincinnati came out aggressively, dictating the early tempo with an attack-minded approach. The Claret-and-Cobalt fullbacks were immediately called into action - tasked with absorbing pressure while still looking to spark opportunities out wide. In the midfield, Paraguayan Ojeda proved pivotal, breaking up play and regaining possession to help RSL transition into the attack. Club talisman Diego Luna and recent goal-scorer Diogo Gonçalves added flair and precision in the final third, weaving through defenders with sharp movement and close control. Though their creativity didn't find the back of the net before the break, RSL pushed forward with confidence and composure, controlling the pace and maintaining an earned clean sheet heading into the locker room.

RSL's relentless midfield pressure stifled Cincinnati's attacking rhythm throughout much of the second half, disrupting the momentum the visitors had established early in the match. Coming out of the break, Real Salt Lake carved out several promising opportunities in the final third, but were ultimately unable to convert. The decisive moment came late in the match, as Cincinnati capitalized on a broken play inside the box - midfielder Brian Anunga dropping off a back pass to the top of the 18, where winger Luca Orellano rifled a world-class shot past Rafael Cabral into the top-right corner. The late strike handed RSL a narrow defeat and brought an end to the Claret-and-Cobalt's five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

CIN: Luca Orellano (Brian Anunga) 87': Following a composed back pass from Brian Anunga at the top of the 18, Luca Orellano took a clean first touch before curling a precise right-footed strike past RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and into the top-right corner, putting Cincinnati ahead late in the match.

NOTES FROM RSL 0: 1 CIN

With tonight's result, Real Salt Lake sees its five-match unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end, as well as a 275-minute shutout streak, the 11th-longest in Club history.

The unbeaten run was the Club's longest such stretch since a seven-game run to close out the 2024 campaign.

Under Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake has only endured 14 back-to-back losses in 166 games since August, 2021; a result next week against visiting San Jose is crucial to prevent the 15th such occasion.

Before tonight, RSL had scored first in 15 of their 24 matches this year- but have now been shut out a total of six times, including four shutouts suffered at America First Field

The result drops RSL's home record to 5-6-1 in all competitions this season

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Justen Glad, Brayan Vera, Alexandros Katranis (Sam Junqua, 46'); Pablo Ruiz (Emeka Eneli, 62'), Brayan Ojeda; Diogo Gonçalves, Diego Luna; Zavier Gozo (Johnny Russell, 71'), Ariath Piol (William Agada, 62')

Subs not used: Mason Stadjuhar, Bode Hidalgo, Philip Quinton, Dominik Marczuk, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

FC Cincinnati (5-3-2): Roman Celentano; Alvas Powell (DeAndre Yedlin, 63'), Gilberto Flores, Miles Robinson ©, Teenage Hadebe (Sergio Santos, 74'), Lukas Engel (Matt Miazga, 85'); Brian Anunga; Evander, Pavel Bucha; Corey Baird (Kei Kamara, 63'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Luca Orellano, 63')

Subs not used: Evan Louro, Brad Smith, Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

Stats Summary: RSL / CIN

Shots: 17 / 15

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 7

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

CIN: Corey Baird (Yellow Card - 16')

CIN: Teenage Hadebe (Yellow Card - 27')

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 31')

RSL: Brayan Vera (Yellow Card - 39')

CIN: Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card - 42')

CIN: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 73')







