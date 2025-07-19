Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Charlotte FC

July 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United's Derrick Williams on the field

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 3-2 to Charlotte FC Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tristan Muyumba scored in the first half to give Atlanta an early lead, but Charlotte FC scored three unanswered in the second half before Latte Lath netted a late goal as the team's comeback fell just short.

Atlanta got on the board first in the 18th minute. Miguel Almirón dribbled down the right flank toward the end line before cutting the ball back for Ronald Hernández. A Charlotte defender cut off the pass which skipped to Bartosz Slisz in the channel 30 yards from goal where he sent in a cross to the center of the box. Muyumba attacked the ball in the air and delivered a stronger header to the back post, perfectly tucked into the side netting for the 1-0 lead.

Atlanta held Charlotte without a shot on goal in the first half, but the visitors came out of the break with renewed energy and scored shortly into the second half. Kerwin Vargas sent in a low cross from the right wing to the back post where Idan Toklomati was able to poke it past Brad Guzan to equalize.

Atlanta responded with a chance in the 55th minute when Luke Brennan sent a cross from the left side to back post for Latte Lath. The Ivorian headed it down to the center of the box where Muyumba took a first-time shot destined for the right side of goal, but it was pushed away by a diving Kristijan Kahlina.

Charlotte took the lead in the 59th minute through Wilfried Zaha. Pep Biel received a pass in the middle of the field in Atlanta's half, turned towards goal and found Zaha making a run into the box. Zaha's first touch split Atlanta's backline before he muscled his way into the box before slotting a shot into the bottom right corner.

In the 71st minute, there was a scramble for the ball in Charlotte's 18-yard box which resulted in Alexey Miranchuk laying the ball off for Almirón who struck a curling left-footed shot toward the left post, but again Kahlina made a diving save to keep the match level.

On the ensuing corner, Thiaré checked into the match and within seconds had a header from inside the six-yard box fly just over the bar. In the 75th minute, Hernández sent a cross from the right side to the back post where again Thiaré had an opportunity to score with a header, but it was placed directly at Kahlina for a comfortable save.

Charlotte extended its lead through Biel in the 77th minute. Souleyman Doumbia played Zaha down the left wing where he cut it to the top of the box for Biel. The Spaniard's first time shot to the bottom right corner beat an outstretched Guzan to set the score at 3-1.

Atlanta pulled one goal back in the 86th minute. Almirón and Saba Lobjanidze played a give-and-go at the top of the box with Almirón sending Latte Lath through down the left side where he blasted a shot from a tight angle. Kahlina got a hand to it, but it bounced through into goal for Latte Lath's seventh goal of the season.

Atlanta United (4-11-8, 20 points) returns to action Saturday, July 26 when it hosts Seattle Sounders FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.3

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 19-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-4 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-2 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 14-9 Charlotte

xG: 1.7 - 1.4 Atlanta

Possession: 55- 45 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88 - 86 Atlanta

Scoring

ATL - Tristan Myumba (Slisz) 18'

CLT - Idan Toklomati (Vargas, Biel) 46'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha (Biel, Bronico) 59'

CLT - Pep Biel (Zaha, Doumbia) 77'

ATL - Latte Lath (Almirón, Lobjanidze) 86'

Disciplinary

CLT - Pep Biel 36'

ATL - Ronald Hernández 41'

Notes:

Tristan Muyumba scored his first goal of the season and his second of his MLS career (other goal came 9/16/23 vs. Inter Miami CF)

Latte Lath scored his seventh goal of the season

Bartosz Slisz recorded his second assist of the season

Attendance: 60,005

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Matt Edwards (Brooks Lennon - 72')

D: Derrick Williams

D: Efraín Morales (Pedro Amador - HT)

D: Ronald Hernández (Luis Abram - 84')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Jamal Thiaré - 72')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze - 72')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Will Reilly

Cayman Togashi

Mateusz Klich

CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Kristijan Kahlina

D: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

D: Tim Ream

D: Bill Tuiloma (Souleyman Doumbia - 72')

D: Adilson Malanda

M: Ashley Westwood (c)

M: Brandt Bronico

M: Pep Biel

F: Wilfried Zaha (Eryk Williamson - 90+2')

F: Kerwin Vargas (Tyger Smalls - 76')

F: Idan Toklomati

Substitutes not used:

David Bingham

Andrew Privett

Nikola Petkovic

Djibril Diani

Nick Scardina

Brandon Cambridge

OFFICIALS

Allen Chapman (referee), Jeffrey Greeson (assistant), Jeffrey Swartzel (assistant), Benjamin Meyer (fourth), Carol Anne Chenard (VAR), Claudiu Badea (AVAR)

