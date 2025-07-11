Atlanta United Announces Time Change for October 5 Match at LAFC

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release


ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that its match against LAFC scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 5 at BMO Stadium will now kick off at 9 p.m. ET and will be featured on Sunday Night Soccer (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). Kickoff was originally scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta United (4-10-6, 18 points) returns to action Saturday, July 12 when it travels to face Toronto FC at BMO Field (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

