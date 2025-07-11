Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: July 12, 2025

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC remains at home as they face NYCFC for the first time in the 2025 season. Saturday's match is the seventh MLS regular-season match between Charlotte FC and New York City FC, with CLTFC owning a 4-1-1 advantage. Charlotte is 3-0-0 versus NYCFC at Bank of America Stadium, with all three matches ending in one-goal affairs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC

When: Saturday, July 12

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Previous Head-to-Head Matchup:

NYCFC 2 - 1 Charlotte FC (Major League Soccer | April 27, 2024)

Eastern Conference Table:

FC Cincinnati - 42 points, 21 GP

Nashville SC - 41 Points, 21 GP

Philadelphia Union- 40 Points, 21 GP

Columbus Crew - 38 points, 21 GP

Inter Miami - 35 points, 18 GP

Orlando City - 34 Points, 21 GP

NYCFC - 31 points, 20 GP

New York Red Bulls - 30 points, 21 GP

Chicago Fire - 28 points, 20 GP

Charlotte FC - 26 points, 21 GP

With both teams vying for points in an increasingly congested Eastern Conference table, Saturday's match-up has all the makings of a statement game for two clubs eager to define themselves as playoff contenders.

For Charlotte FC, home-field advantage has been a cornerstone of their campaign. The Crown have turned Bank of America Stadium into one of the more imposing venues for an away team, going 6-2-1 in competitions this season, and looking to continue their home success as they host NYCFC.

Charlotte FC's Pep Biel, who recently had his loan extended through the end of the season, raised his goal contribution tally to 16, with seven goals and nine assists on the season. Following his two-goal contribution in the Orlando City match, the Spanish midfielder was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for the third time this season.

He will be a player to watch on Saturday, as Biel currently sits tied for the club's single-season record of goal contributions in MLS regular season play, which was set by Swiderski in 2022 and 2023.

JULY 12 // CHARLOTTE FC VS. NEW YORK CITY FC

Charlotte FC takes on New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 12 at 7:30 p.m. Come and see The Crown in action!







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.