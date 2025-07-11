LAFC Continues Busy Summer Stretch vs. FC Dallas at BMO Stadium on Saturday

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC continues a busy July this Saturday, July 12, against Western Conference opponent FC Dallas at BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, 980 AM La Mera Mera). The first 10K fans to enter the stadium will receive a University of Phoenix clear bag, which serves as the perfect piece for bringing personal items into all BMO Stadium events including LAFC games, concerts, and more.

The Black & Gold is led by forward Denis Bouanga, who became only the 15th player in league history to reach 50 regular season goals in under 90 appearances. The star striker was recently selected to play in the MLS All-Star Game for a third consecutive season - one of only four players on this year's All-Star roster to earn that distinction - and is one of four finalists for the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote.

LAFC holds a 6W-4L-2D all-time regular-season record vs. FC Dallas and is unbeaten (5-0-1) against FCD at home.

Directly following the first team match, the LAFC and FC Dallas Special Olympics Unified Teams will take the pitch at BMO Stadium. Fans and supporters are encouraged to stay in their seats to support the teams as they compete over two 25-minute halves.

Saturday's game against Dallas will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. FC Dallas

Kickoff: Saturday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 5:30 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

ROAD MATCH AGAINST AUSTIN FC RESCHEDULED

LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 12, at 3 p.m. PT in Austin. The original date was postponed due to severe weather impacting Central Texas.

TIME CHANGED FOR HOME MATCH AGAINST ATLANTA UNITED

LAFC's match against Atlanta United scheduled for Sunday, October 5 at BMO Stadium, will now kick off at 6 p.m. PT instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. PT start time. The match will now be a Sunday Night Soccer showcase as part of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and also available on 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

GAME GUIDE - LAFC VS. FC DALLAS - JULY 12

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

LAFC will highlight the work of Pasadena Humane during the pre-match community spotlight moment. Pasadena Humane is more than an animal shelter, it's a community-supported animal resource center providing compassion and care for all animals. During the Eaton Fire, Pasadena Humane led one of the largest animal emergency responses in its history- rescuing, sheltering, and providing urgent care to over 1,500 animals. From emergency boarding and veterinary care to search-and-rescue operations, Pasadena Humane worked around the clock to protect pets and reunite families. In the face of disaster, Pasadena Humane became a lifeline for animals and a beacon of hope for the community.

TEACHER APPRECIATION:

LAFC, in partnership with the University of Phoenix, is proud to recognize the 2025 Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Teacher of the Year Honorees for their exceptional dedication to education and student success. The honorees will be welcomed to the pitch during halftime, joined by LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, as part of LAFC's ongoing commitment to celebrating the educators who make a lasting impact across the Los Angeles community.

FC DALLAS VS. LAFC SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED MATCH:

Directly following the first team match, the FC Dallas and LAFC Special Olympics Unified Teams will face off on the pitch at BMO Stadium. Fans and supporters are encouraged to stay in their seats at the conclusion of the match to support the teams as they compete in two, 25-minute halves. Two concession stands will remain open during the Unified match for fans who stay to support (East Los Eats & Mercadito Northgate). The LAFC Special Olympics Unified Team, created in collaboration with MLS Works and Special Olympics Southern California and with support from BMO, unites individuals between the ages of 16 and 25, with and without intellectual disabilities, to compete as members of one team. As part of the program, the Unified Team attends weekly training sessions, competes in scrimmages, and plays competitive matches against Unified Teams from other Major League Soccer clubs.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6:00 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, TacosWay, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar). Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







