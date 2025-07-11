New York City FC Acquires Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from Elche CF as a Designated Player
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announce that it has acquired Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau as a Designated Player from Spanish side Elche CF on a contract through 2029.
The 25-year-old Midfielder becomes the Club's tenth Designated Player and will join the team pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa once the transfer window opens on July 24.
The Argentine joins New York City after spending three seasons with Elche CF where he made 97 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists across LaLiga, LaLiga 2 and the Copa del Rey. This past season, Fernández Mercau played a key role in helping Elche get promoted to the LaLiga, co-leading the team in goal contributions in LaLiga 2 and serving as the outright leader in all competitions with 17 total goal contributions.
"We're really excited to welcome Nicolás to New York City. Nicolás is an attacking midfielder who plays with intensity, possesses excellent technical ability, and contributes in both the attack and defense," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Nicolás already has experience in two highly competitive leagues and has shown he can perform consistently at a high level, most recently helping Elche CF earn promotion to LaLiga. He is arriving at a perfect age to impact the roster in both the short- and long-term and will add quality and depth to our roster. We look forward to integrating Nicolás into the team as we continue our push through the second half of the season."
Fernández Mercau made his professional debut with his boyhood club San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina and went on to make 50 appearances, scoring two goals and tallying three assists across all competitions including the Copa Sudamericana.
"I'm very excited and happy to join New York City FC. Joining this Club is a big step in my career and a beautiful challenge that I welcome. I know the league is growing a lot and I am really looking forward to being a part of it and showing I'm ready for the opportunity," said Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau. "I would describe myself as a player who enjoys having the ball, attacking, and getting into goal-scoring positions. I love the game and try to bring that joy onto the pitch, whether that means going forward or helping the team defensively when things get tough. For me, it's all about staying connected with my teammates and doing everything I can to help the team succeed. I look forward to meeting and playing in front of the fans. I hope to earn their trust and will give everything I have every time I step onto the field."
Everyone at the Club welcomes Nicolás to New York City FC.
Transaction: New York City FC acquires Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from Elche CF as a Designated Player on a contract through 2029.
Name: Nicolás Fernández Mercau
Date of Birth: January 11, 2000
Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5' 6"
Weight: 158lb
Age: 25
Last Club: Elche CF
