Nashville SC Schedule: July 14 - 20, 2025
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After seeking to extend its club-record 15-match unbeaten streak this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-D), Nashville SC (12-W-4L-5D) will return to GEODIS Park for two matches in four days beginning Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT against the Columbus Crew (10W-3L-8D) for Back to School Night presented by Farm Bureau and concluding Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT against Toronto FC (4W-11L-5D) for Star Wars™ Night presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for Back to School Night and Star Wars™ Night can be purchased at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
Also on Wednesday, Nashville SC will unveil its first-ever third jersey as part of adidas' 2025 MLS 'Archive Collection'. Fans interested in purchasing the new adidas 'Archive Collection' jersey can do so beginning Wednesday night at the GEODIS Park Team Store.
Nashville SC will celebrate Back to School Night by hosting kid-friendly activations in-stadium and recognizing staff members from Metro Nashville Public Schools all evening. Star Wars™ Night will feature character appearances, a costume contest for fans, and limited edition merchandise based on the iconic film series.
After facing FC Cincinnatti 2 at 5 p.m. CT this Sunday at NKU Soccer Stadium, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host Columbus Crew 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, July 18 for its Christmas in July match.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew (Wednesday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC (Saturday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
Huntsville City FC vs. Columbus Crew 2 (Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
