LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release


Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 12, at 3 p.m. PT in Austin. The original date was postponed due to severe weather impacting Central Texas.
