LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 12, at 3 p.m. PT in Austin. The original date was postponed due to severe weather impacting Central Texas.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025
- Preview: Revolution Meet Austin FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Build: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Return Home for Matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Announces Time Change for October 5 Match at LAFC - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Atlanta United - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Schedule: July 14 - 20, 2025 - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Visit Real Salt Lake to Close Two-Match Road Stretch - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan CJ Olney Jr. to Lexington SC - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled - Los Angeles FC
- New York City FC Acquires Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from Elche CF as a Designated Player - New York City FC
- D.C. United to Play Club América of Liga MX in a Friendly at Audi Field on September 6 - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Looks to Extend Unbeaten Run Saturday at Home V Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Hell Is Real Comes to Cincy as the Orange and Blue Look to Continue Win Streak against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- Former Toronto FC Player Tsubasa Endoh Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Red - Toronto FC
- MLS, MLB, UFC Legends to Headline Stars & Stripes Showdown on July 20 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Seeks Fifth-Straight Major League Soccer Win Saturday at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Loans Winger Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios FC - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Atlanta United
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled
- LAFC Defeats Colorado 3-0 on Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium
- LAFC Hosts Colorado Rapids for Hello Kitty Night at BMO Stadium on Wednesday
- Football Legend Giorgio Chiellini Joins LAFC Ownership Group