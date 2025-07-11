LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) announced today that LAFC's regular-season road match against Austin FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 5, at 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 12, at 3 p.m. PT in Austin. The original date was postponed due to severe weather impacting Central Texas.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.