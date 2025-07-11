D.C. United to Play Club América of Liga MX in a Friendly at Audi Field on September 6

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced a friendly match against globally renowned Liga MX side, Club América, scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at Audi Field with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Founded in 1916, Club América is Mexico's and North America most decorated and popular club. Based in Mexico City and nicknamed Las Águilas, Club América features a roster loaded with top talent, including Mexican internationals Henry Martín and Luis Malagón, as well as former LAFC standout Brian Rodríguez.

With over 1.5 million Latinos in the DMV, and Mexicans making up the largest Hispanic subgroup in the region, for D.C. United bringing Club América to Washington, D.C. offers a meaningful connection to a passionate and loyal fanbase, many of whom grew up supporting Las Águilas.

"We're proud to welcome Club América to Audi Field for what promises to be a special night," said Danita Johnson, D.C. United President of Business Operations. "The DMV is home to one of the most vibrant Latino communities in the country and friendlies like this are an important way for us to celebrate that passion and create authentic connections with fans throughout the region. Audi Field continues to grow as a hub for international soccer, giving fans the opportunity to see world-class clubs and talent right here in the nation's capital."

Héctor González Iñárritu, Club América President of Operations said: "We are excited to play in Washington D.C. against one of the most decorated and important teams in Major League Soccer, as we continue going further with our commitment of the international expansion of the Club, while being able to be closer to our huge and loyal fan base around the United States."

Tickets for the friendly between D.C. United and Club América are not included in the Season Ticket Member package. Season Ticket Members will have a week-long First-Right-of-Refusal on their existing membership seats, beginning today at 10 a.m. ET in the members' Account Manager, as well as a pre-sale to add additional tickets.

An exclusive pre-sale for D.C. United and Audi Field subscribers will begin at 12 p.m. ET today. To subscribe and get access to the pre-sale, please sign up at dcunited.com/news/newsletter. Single match, group tickets, and suites for the general public will go on sale later today, July 11 at 2 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets, click HERE For questions regarding tickets, please contact ticketing@dcunited.com.

For media interested in covering the match on Saturday, September 6, please apply for credentials HERE. The deadline for media credential application submissions is Wednesday, September 3.







