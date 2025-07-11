Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night to take on Western Conference rivals San Jose Earthquakes, as both sides turn their attention back to league play following midweek Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal matchups. Saturday night is notably Native American Heritage night, presented by Grand Casino.

The Loons enter the match riding high after a 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC in the Open Cup on Tuesday, earning their place in the Semifinals for the first time since 2019. Robin Lod continued to grow his legacy with Minnesota, scoring in the second half to bring his all-time club tally to 36 goals across all competitions, a club record. Kelvin Yeboah got a brace, including a late penalty, to seal the result.

In their most recent MLS match, Minnesota secured a 2-1 road victory over FC Dallas on July 4. Midfielder Carlos Harvey opened his account for the club with a first-half goal, and defender Anthony Markanich doubled the advantage early in the second half. The Loons resisted a late push from Dallas to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run in league play to three matches.

San Jose, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in their Open Cup Quarterfinal at PayPal Park, falling 4-2 in a penalty shootout after an intense 2-2 draw through 120 minutes against Austin FC. On the MLS side last weekend, the Earthquakes battled to a 1-1 draw at home against the New York Red Bulls. The visitors struck first, but San Jose drew level in the second half thanks to an own goal by New York defender Mohammed Sofo, ultimately settling for the one point.

Saturday's match presents Minnesota United with the chance to build on their recent success and solidify their position near the top of the Western Conference standings, while the Earthquakes aim to snap their winless streak and rediscover form away from home.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING SAN JOSE AFTER BOTH PLAYED 120 MINUTES U.S OPEN CUP...

"It's significant that San Jose also went down to extra time on Tuesday. That levels things out a bit with them having to travel. It should be an even playing field tomorrow."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI ON ADAPTING TO DIFFERENT ROLES AND LOOKS IN ATTACK...

"We started more with a two up front, and now either of us plays in the 10 since I came back from Gold Cup. It gives us a different look because we're still able to make those deep runs from a deeper position, which is an issue for back lines. Over a 30, 40 game season, you have to have different looks and do different things to make it all the way."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hoyeon Jung - Knee (Out)

Wessel Speel - Shoulder (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.12.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 22

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 10-4-7 (37 pts. | 5-2-3 at home)

SJ: 7-7-7 (28 pts. | 4-4-1 on the road)







