Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night to take on Western Conference rivals San Jose Earthquakes, as both sides turn their attention back to league play following midweek Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal matchups. Saturday night is notably Native American Heritage night, presented by Grand Casino.
The Loons enter the match riding high after a 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC in the Open Cup on Tuesday, earning their place in the Semifinals for the first time since 2019. Robin Lod continued to grow his legacy with Minnesota, scoring in the second half to bring his all-time club tally to 36 goals across all competitions, a club record. Kelvin Yeboah got a brace, including a late penalty, to seal the result.
In their most recent MLS match, Minnesota secured a 2-1 road victory over FC Dallas on July 4. Midfielder Carlos Harvey opened his account for the club with a first-half goal, and defender Anthony Markanich doubled the advantage early in the second half. The Loons resisted a late push from Dallas to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten run in league play to three matches.
San Jose, meanwhile, suffered a defeat in their Open Cup Quarterfinal at PayPal Park, falling 4-2 in a penalty shootout after an intense 2-2 draw through 120 minutes against Austin FC. On the MLS side last weekend, the Earthquakes battled to a 1-1 draw at home against the New York Red Bulls. The visitors struck first, but San Jose drew level in the second half thanks to an own goal by New York defender Mohammed Sofo, ultimately settling for the one point.
Saturday's match presents Minnesota United with the chance to build on their recent success and solidify their position near the top of the Western Conference standings, while the Earthquakes aim to snap their winless streak and rediscover form away from home.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING SAN JOSE AFTER BOTH PLAYED 120 MINUTES U.S OPEN CUP...
"It's significant that San Jose also went down to extra time on Tuesday. That levels things out a bit with them having to travel. It should be an even playing field tomorrow."
FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI ON ADAPTING TO DIFFERENT ROLES AND LOOKS IN ATTACK...
"We started more with a two up front, and now either of us plays in the 10 since I came back from Gold Cup. It gives us a different look because we're still able to make those deep runs from a deeper position, which is an issue for back lines. Over a 30, 40 game season, you have to have different looks and do different things to make it all the way."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Hoyeon Jung - Knee (Out)
Wessel Speel - Shoulder (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.12.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 22
7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV+; MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 10-4-7 (37 pts. | 5-2-3 at home)
SJ: 7-7-7 (28 pts. | 4-4-1 on the road)
Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: July 12, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Revolution Meet Austin FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Build: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Return Home for Matchup with Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Announces Time Change for October 5 Match at LAFC - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Atlanta United - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Schedule: July 14 - 20, 2025 - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Houston Dynamo FC Visit Real Salt Lake to Close Two-Match Road Stretch - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan CJ Olney Jr. to Lexington SC - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Road Match against Austin FC Rescheduled - Los Angeles FC
- New York City FC Acquires Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau from Elche CF as a Designated Player - New York City FC
- D.C. United to Play Club América of Liga MX in a Friendly at Audi Field on September 6 - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Looks to Extend Unbeaten Run Saturday at Home V Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Hell Is Real Comes to Cincy as the Orange and Blue Look to Continue Win Streak against Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
- Former Toronto FC Player Tsubasa Endoh Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Red - Toronto FC
- MLS, MLB, UFC Legends to Headline Stars & Stripes Showdown on July 20 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Seeks Fifth-Straight Major League Soccer Win Saturday at Inter Miami CF - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Loans Winger Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios FC - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Preview
- Minnesota United Outlasts Chicago and Books Spot in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
- Minnesota United Signs Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreement
- Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC Preview
- Minnesota United and Holstein Kiel Play to Scoreless Draw