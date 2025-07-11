Former Toronto FC Player Tsubasa Endoh Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Red

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed winger Tsubasa Endoh to a one-day contract to officially retire as a TFC player. Endoh will be honoured on the field and will deliver the official match ball for Saturday's match against Atlanta United.

"To the Toronto FC family, fans, staff, and teammates, I want to express my deepest gratitude for embracing me as one of your own from day one," said Endoh. "It's a bittersweet moment for me as I've made the decision to retire from professional soccer. It's not because I've lost the passion for playing; but after three gruelling years battling Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia, my body simply can't sustain the demands of the sport anymore. I am excited about what's ahead for me and this isn't a goodbye. Until our paths cross again, good luck and I will always be cheering for you guys. Once a Red, always a Red."

A dynamic and versatile winger, Endoh was part of Toronto FC's treble-winning team, one of the most successful seasons in MLS history, when the Reds won the Canadian Championship, the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup in 2017. During his time with Toronto FC, Endoh also helped the Reds capture three consecutive Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018). He set the record for the fastest goal in history by scoring just 29 seconds into a match when the Reds won 3-2 against Atlanta United on June 26, 2019, at BMO Field. The Tokyo, Japan native spent six seasons (2016-2021) with Toronto FC, registering 10 goals and five assists in 80 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Canadian Championship and Concacaf Champions League). He officially signed with the Reds on February 27, 2016, and made his professional debut on March 6 in a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

"It is truly a special moment for Toronto FC to have Tsubasa come back and officially retire as a Red," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "The club wanted to give him this recognition for all his contributions over six years and celebrate his career. It will be a memorable occasion for fans to have the opportunity to honour Tsubasa on Saturday at BMO Field."

Endoh also featured prominently for Toronto FC II, providing leadership and offensive spark to the Young Reds during the 2018 USL (United Soccer League) regular season. In week 27, he became the first TFC II player in club history to be voted USL Player of the Week. In his first season with the Young Reds, he recorded 11 goals and four assists in 34 appearances.

Originally selected ninth overall in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Endoh joined Toronto FC after four collegiate seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, where he recorded 12 goals and 16 assists through 85 appearances.

After departing Toronto, Endoh signed with Melbourne City FC in Australia's A-League in early 2022, followed by a short stint with LA Galaxy II later that year, where he registered two goals on his debut. Internationally, he represented the Japanese National Team at the youth level.

Endoh will return to BMO Field on Saturday to mark his official retirement with the club.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.