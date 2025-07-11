Build: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

A point is a point. And right now, Charlotte FC needs them.

The next step is to take all three, and CLTFC has the perfect opportunity to do just that this weekend. After a heavily rotated side took the pitch last week, featuring Bill Tuiloma making his first regular-season start, we are likely to see that again on Saturday. The injury bug is still there for the backline, plus Tim Ream's return after multiple starts for the USMNT during the Gold Cup. There is likely some more shifting on the horizon.

After serving his yellow card accumulation suspension, Wilfried Zaha will also return to the side. This will be a much-needed boost in the attack against an NYC side that has only allowed 22 goals this season, second in the East.

New York comes into the match with mixed results in the last five games, at 2-2-1. However, their road record is in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference, at 1-4-4, and they have lost and drawn their last two road trips to Montreal and Nashville, respectively.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to pick up three points against NYCFC:

Build

You saw a spark of life last Saturday. Going up 2-0, at home, felt good.

Once again, late goals caused some disappointment. The performance, however, is something to build on. That feeling of scoring goals at home again should put fuel to the fire to get all three points, particularly on a week when you know you can add Zaha and Ream back into your starting XI.

So start putting the bricks back together. It was an absolutely brutal stretch from May to June-we all know that. But take the good from Saturday-the pressure, the atmosphere, the emotion-and build back up. It's still a fortress, so use it.

Time and Space

Pep Biel is on a tear-16 goal contributions in 16 matches.

He is the engine right now, keeping Charlotte in matches. That's no secret to fans, and guess what? It's no secret to the other team.

Defenders are locking in on him. When you start to put your game plan together, he is at the top of the whiteboard. So what does that mean for Charlotte? Help him, help you. The more Charlotte can work to create time and space for Pep, the more likely they are to find scoring opportunities. This means holding more possession, more aggressive wing play to open up the middle of the pitch, and, most importantly, cleaning up the turnovers. Creative players need time on the ball; the successful hit rate is low, so opportunities need to be higher, and you can't do that when you're turning the ball over. Charlotte only created one big chance against Orlando and had an xG of 1.1. It's not enough to keep up with the top teams in the East.

Adding Zaha back to the mix to attract more attention will be vital. But it's up to that connection between the midfield and attack to keep more possession and open space for Pep to create. The more time he has, the more goals Charlotte will score.

JULY 12 // CHARLOTTE FC VS. NEW YORK CITY FC

