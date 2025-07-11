Houston Dynamo FC Visit Real Salt Lake to Close Two-Match Road Stretch

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travels to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday, July 12, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT at America First Field.

Dynamo fans can support the team from Houston at Pitch 25 at the Club's official watch party, presented by Jameson. Fans can also follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The entire Dynamo team will wear black armbands during Saturday's match to recognize the tragic loss of life in the Texas Hill Country during the recent devastating floods. The Club will announce additional plans to recognize and support relief and recovery efforts in the region ahead of two home matches next week.

Earlier this week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer, and fans can continue to support by donating to Dynamo & Dash Charities HERE.

The fixture marks the 11th matchup between the two sides in all competitions since the start of 2023 and the 41st all-time MLS regular season meeting. Houston has a 6-3-1 (WLD) record in all competitions versus Salt Lake under head coach Ben Olsen, while going undefeated versus the familiar Western Conference opponent last year.

Olsen is on the verge of a significant career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been in the league as a player since 1998 and then coach since 2010, sitting third amongst active MLS coaches in wins and seventh all-time.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium for a midweek matchup on Wednesday, July 16, hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Half-Price Beer Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure tickets for the match.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Real Salt Lake

WHEN:

Saturday, July 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Spanish: Moises Linares and Max Cordaro

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.