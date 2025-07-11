San Diego FC Travels to Face Chicago Fire for First-Ever Meeting at Soldier Field
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (12-6-3, 39 points) hits the road to take on the Chicago Fire (8-8-4, 28 points) this Saturday, July 12, at Soldier Field in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Kickoff for the MLS Matchday 24 showdown is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, and radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and in Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Bouncing Back from a Wild One at Home
SDFC enters the weekend looking to respond after a 4-3 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC at Snapdragon Stadium - just the Club's second-ever loss at home. Despite the setback, San Diego remains atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points through 21 matches, carrying a 12-5-2 record against Western Conference opponents, 0-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents and a 9-1-0 record when scoring first. SDFC are 6-4-0 on the road this season. The match in Chicago kicks off a pivotal stretch for SDFC, with three consecutive home games to follow later this month.
SDFC Leads MLS in Goals and Assists
Through 21 matches, SDFC has established itself as one of the most exciting attacking teams in the league, leading MLS with 44 goals and 52 assists. The Club's fast-paced, team-first approach has made an immediate impact in its inaugural season, surpassing even high-scoring sides like star-studded Inter Miami (42 goals, 42 assists).
Dreyer at the Center of the MVP Conversation
SDFC Winger Anders Dreyer continues to drive SDFC's attack and currently leads MLS in both assists (15) and goal contributions (24), with 9 goals and 15 assists. In a recent MLS editorial, Dreyer was named the "most consistent player in MLS this season, hands down" and remains a top contender in the MVP race. He's on pace to join an elite group of players who have recorded 20 or more assists in a single season.
Possession Kings: Tverskov and McVey at the Top
SDFC's control in possession is anchored by captain Jeppe Tverskov, who leads all MLS players in touches (1,910) this season. Defender Chris McVey follows closely in second with 1,890 touches, reflecting the duo's importance in setting the rhythm and tempo that define San Diego's playing style.
Scouting the Fire
Chicago Fire FC (8-8-4, 28 points) enters Saturday's contest coming off a 2-1 road loss to FC Cincinnati. Currently sitting mid-table in the Eastern Conference, the Fire have struggled to generate momentum at home, posting just two wins and a 2-3-4 record at Soldier Field in 2025.
First Visit to the Windy City
Saturday marks SDFC's first-ever trip to Chicago and the Club's inaugural match against the Fire. With 12 wins already in their first MLS campaign, SDFC looks to add another chapter to a historic expansion season and solidify their position atop the West.
San Diego Watch Party
Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party, presented by Jameson, this Saturday as the team takes on Chicago Fire. The event will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT at The Local in Pacific Beach. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 to RSVP will receive a free drink ticket - limit one per person. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.
What's Next
Following Saturday's trip to Chicago, SDFC returns to Snapdragon Stadium for a three-match MLS homestand, starting with Toronto FC on Wednesday, July 16, followed by matches against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Saturday, July 19) and Nashville SC (Friday, July 25).
