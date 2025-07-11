Preview: Revolution Meet Austin FC on Saturday Night

AUSTIN, TX. - The New England Revolution (6-8-6; 24 pts.) will travel to Austin FC (7-8-5; 26 pts.) for an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. Saturday's match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen locally on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

New England is set for its second meeting with the 2021 MLS expansion side and the team's first trip to the home of Austin FC. The Revolution will look to rebound from a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night, where Spanish playmaker Carles Gil netted his team-best eighth goal of the season. As he leads his team into Central Texas, Gil looks to extend his streak of four consecutive games on the scoresheet, with two goals and three assists during that span. The Revs' catalyst has contributed to 15 goals over the last 16 games and now sits only two goal contributions away from tying Taylor Twellman (129) for the club record.

Forward Leo Campana was also heavily involved in the Revolution attack, which outpaced Inter Miami 6-3 in shots on target. Campana registered four shot attempts in the midweek match, two on frame. In two previous meetings with Austin FC, the Ecuadorian striker has scored once.

The Revolution have performed admirably on the road this season, racking up a 4-3-4 record away from home. They meet an Austin team in great form, having collected points in eight of their last 10 matches including wins in two of the last three. At Q2 Stadium, Austin is 4-2-4 this season. Forward Brandon Vazquez leads the Verde-and-Black with a team-high five goals this season, but is sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 campaign with an ACL injury. Head Coach Nico Estevez's club has netted a league-low 15 goals through 20 matches, though they rank second in the Western Conference with only 23 goals conceded.

In the midst of a stretch of five games in 15 days, the Revolution will benefit from the return of Argentinian forward Tomás Chancalay, who returned to the pitch on Wednesday with a 28-minute appearance off the bench after missing one game with a groin ailment. In New England's lone previous encounter with Austin FC on Sept. 2, 2023, the 26-year-old striker opened his MLS account with a two-goal performance in a 2-2 draw at Gillette Stadium.

Fellow Argentinian attacker Luca Langoni featured in the starting lineup for the second consecutive match on Wednesday. The 23-year-old has now appeared in four straight games since returning from a quad injury. Langoni matched Gil's team-high of three chances created over a 70-minute shift in the midweek tilt. Langoni's next appearance will be his 25th in MLS play since arriving in New England last August.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #21

New England Revolution at Austin FC

Saturday, July 12, 2025

8:30 p.m. ET

Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass in

English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA







