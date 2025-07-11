Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host Nashville SC

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-5D, 35 points) is set to close out the week with MLS regular season action at home, with the team hosting Nashville SC (12W-4L-5D, 42 points) this Saturday, July 12. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Publix Theme Night

Publix Theme Night is coming to Chase Stadium! Join us on Saturday and experience the ultimate pregame experience brought to you by Publix.

Here's what you need to know:

Please note that the pre-match Publix Premier Party in the Fan Zone is exclusively for ticket holders who previously RSVP'd. The event is fully booked, so no additional tickets will be issued. However, keep an eye out for the next Publix Premier Party invitation so you can sign up and join the fun!

Co-branded Publix x Inter Miami CF T-Shirts for the first 10,000 fans to enter Chase Stadium.

Fans sitting in the SE Publix Corner stands will receive a limited-edition Publix x Inter Miami CF T-Shirt.

Come early and experience matchday like never before. Supplies are limited!

Tickets

Secure your tickets to witness the action live from the stands at Chase Stadium!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami will aim to close out the week with another win after the team's 1-2 road win over the New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Captain Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to victory on the night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts with a brace, making history in the process by becoming the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular season matches.

Unbeaten Run in MLS

Inter Miami enters Saturday's match in scintillating form, with the team unbeaten in its last five MLS regular season matchups (4W, 1D).

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far in 2025, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 36 of the team's 42 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 14 goals. Allende comes next with seven goals, while Segovia and Luis Suárez follow with four goals a piece. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against Nashville SC

This weekend's matchup marks the 15th between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami leads the series with six wins to four for Nashville, while four other matchups have resulted in draws.

Inter Miami will aim to extend its positive run against the Tennessee-based, with the team unbeaten in the last seven meetings (5W, 2D).

Last year, Inter Miami won both regular season fixtures against Nashville, coming out on top 3-1 at home in April before winning 1-2 on the road in June.

Scouting Nashville SC

Nashville SC visits South Florida after defeating Philadelphia Union 1-0 on home last Saturday and unbeaten in their last 12 regular season games. In all, Nashville 12 wins, four losses and five draws for a total 41 points and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Forward Sam Surridge leads the team in goals thus far this regular season with 16, while midfielder Hany Mukhtar is the top assist provider with eight.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.