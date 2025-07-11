Atlanta United Loans Winger Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios FC
July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has loaned winger Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios F.C. of the Colombian first division through June 30, 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer.
Mosquera joined Atlanta United in July 2022 from Deportivo Independiente Medellin as a U-22 initiative signing. In his four seasons with the club, the winger has made 56 MLS regular season appearances and scored five goals while adding two assists. His lone goal this season was the game-winning goal against CF Montréal on Feb. 22. Mosquera has featured in 62 matches across all competitions for ATL UTD.
At the international level, Mosquera has represented Colombia at the U-20 and U-23 level, most recently featuring for the U-23 side in December 2023.
Transaction: Atlanta United loans Edwin Mosquera to Millonarios F.C. for 12 months through June 30, 2026 with an option for a permanent transfer.
Atlanta United roster (as of July 11, 2025)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert
Defenders (11): Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams
Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*
Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi
*On loan with ATL UTD 2
** On loan with Millonarios F.C.
