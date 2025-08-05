Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Homegrown Contract

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Cooper Sanchez to an MLS Homegrown Contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028. The midfielder is eligible for selection for Wednesday's Leagues Cup match against Atlas FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor) and will be an Off-Roster Homegrown Player for the rest of the season.

Sanchez, 17, signed his first professional contract with Atlanta United 2 on July 2, 2024 and was scheduled to become a Homegrown on Jan. 1, 2026. He joined the Atlanta United Academy in 2018 and was part of the 2023 U-16 side that went 22-1-1 in the Regular Season and took home the MLS NEXT Cup, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC in the final. The midfielder has made 23 professional appearances with ATL UTD 2. This season, Sanchez has started 12 of his 14 matches in MLS NEXT Pro and recorded two assists.

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules, Off-Roster Homegrown Players are ineligible for MLS League Season competition except as short-term call-ups, where they may appear in up to six MLS League Season matches per season. However, Off-Roster Homegrown Players may appear in an unlimited number of first-team appearances in other competitions (Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, friendlies, etc.).

Player Profile

Name: Cooper Sanchez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Birthdate: March 26, 2008

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Cooper Sanchez to an MLS Homegrown Contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028 on Aug. 5, 2025.

Atlanta United roster (as of Aug. 5, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (11):  Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (6):  Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2 

** On loan with Millonarios F.C. 

***On loan with Colorado Rapids

^ On loan from Getafe







Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.