Charlotte FC Signs English Defender Harry Toffolo

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has signed English defender Harry Toffolo to a three-and-a-half year contract with an option for 2029, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa. Toffolo, a left back, spent the last three seasons with Nottingham Forrest in the English Premier League. He will occupy an international roster spot.

"Harry is a very experienced defender that fits the profile we were looking for as a long-term solution at the left back position", said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "His wealth of playing experience in England's Premier League, the world's most competitive league, and leadership as a player will help bolster our defense as we prepare for the end of this season and beyond."

Toffolo, 29, has played his entire career in England, spanning across all four professional divisions in the country. He most recently played for Nottingham Forest during the last three seasons in the Premier League, compiling 46 league appearances with 57 matches across all competitions.

The defender has been an attacking threat throughout his career, having amassed 17 goals and 45 assists.

Toffolo was a Norwich City academy prospect and signed his first professional contract with the club and made two senior appearances for the Canaries. During his time with Norwich, Toffolo broke through into England's youth national team with the U-18s, U-19s, and U-20s.

Toffolo was loaned to Swindon Town during the 2014-15 season in League One. He tallied 30 matches with one goal and eight assists while featuring on the left side of the backline with current Charlotte FC player, Nathan Byrne.

He enjoyed further loans at Rotherham United, Peterborough United, Scunthorpe United, and Doncaster Rovers before moving to Millwall on a permanent basis. He joined Lincoln City in 2018 and was named in the PFA Team of the Season following their League Two title winning campaign.

Toffolo's success at Lincoln earned him a move to Huddersfield Town where he played 99 games scoring 9 goals and adding 15 assists. His stellar 2021/22 season helped Huddersfield to the Championship Playoff Final, which Huddersfield lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

Following that match, Toffolo joined the newly promoted team and helped stabilize Forest during their first year back in the Premier League since 1999.

Name: Harry Toffolo

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: August 19, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: Welwyn Garden City, England

Last Club: Nottingham Forest

How Acquired: Signed as a Free Agent







