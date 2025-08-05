CF Montréal Falls 2-1 to Club Puebla

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - In its third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match, CF Montréal fell 2-1 against Club Puebla of Liga MX Tuesday night at Stade Saputo

The referee awarded a penalty to Puebla in the 23rd minute. Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier then denied forward Emiliano Gómez's shot to keep the match scoreless.

CF Montréal opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Caden Clark intercepted a pass from goalkeeper Jesús Rodríguez then rushed to the right flank before crossing for Prince Owusu who scored his 15th goal of the season in all competitions.

Puebla levelled the game in the 58th minute with a goal from Gómez and then took the lead with a goal from Ricardo Marín in the 71st minute.

CF Montréal will resume MLS play this Saturday as it hosts Atlanta United at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Thomas Gillier played his first game with CF Montréal.

-Olger Escobar earned his first start with CF Montréal, in all competitions.

MARCO DONADEL

"I'm proud of my guys. I think that CF Montréal should always play with this intensity and this mentality. That's the foundation for us. It will be easier for us to correct mistakes with this mentality. In the end, we need to close this window of Leagues Cup and Puebla immediately because tomorrow morning, we'll start to train and to recover. In three days, we have another game which is very important."







Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.