CF Montréal to Host Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Tuesday at Stade Saputo
August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal will close out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 this Tuesday at Stade Saputo as it faces Club Puebla of Liga MX at 8pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad kicked off Phase One last Tuesday with a 7-6 win in penalties following a 1-1 draw to Club León at Stade Saputo. The Montrealers then travelled to New Jersey to take on Club Deportivo Toluca last Friday. Defender Efraín Morales scored his very first goal with CF Montréal but the team ultimately fell 2-1. Montreal currently holds a 0-1-1 record and two points in the MLS bracket of Leagues Cup.
On its end, Puebla began its Leagues Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over NYCFC in New Jersey last Tuesday. The Mexican club then fell 3-1 to the Columbus Crew in Ohio last Friday, leaving the Mexican club with a 1-1-0 record and three points in the Liga MX bracket of Leagues Cup.
This will be a first ever matchup between both teams. CF Montréal holds a total record of 1-1-2 (7 goals for, 7 goals against) including two wins in penalties following draws when playing Liga MX clubs as part of Leagues Cup. At Stade Saputo, the Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 1-0-2 record (6 goals for, 5 goals against) including two wins in penalties following draws.
