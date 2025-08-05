CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that the Club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $150,000 in conditional GAM and 21st spot in the MLS Waiver Order from the Philadelphia Union. In return, CF Montréal has traded the first overall spot in the MLS Waiver order.







