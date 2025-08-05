CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Tuesday that the Club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $150,000 in conditional GAM and 21st spot in the MLS Waiver Order from the Philadelphia Union. In return, CF Montréal has traded the first overall spot in the MLS Waiver order.
Check out the Club de Foot Montreal Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Milan Iloski on Permanent Transfer - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Signs English Defender Harry Toffolo - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal to Host Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Tuesday at Stade Saputo
- CF Montréal to Take on Club Deportivo Toluca in Leagues Cup on Friday
- Five CF Montréal Academy Players Called up to Canada U15 National Team
- CF Montréal Takes down Club León in Penalty Kicks