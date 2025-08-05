Inter Miami CF Closes out Leagues Cup Phase One Hosting Pumas UNAM

Inter Miami CF is set for its third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One fixture, with the team hosting LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada.

Second Leagues Cup 2025 Match

Inter Miami enters Wednesday's game after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Club Necaxa, with the team claiming the additional point in penalties.

Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened the scoring at Chase Stadium with a screamer, prior to left-back Jordi Alba equalizing in the dying moments to send the match to penalties. In addition, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul played provider for both goals as he tallied his first assists for the Club.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025 is being played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

Phase One, essentially the group stage, features three consecutive match dates per team from July 29 to Aug. 7. Clubs were divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each (Eastern and Western). There are then three Tiers: Tier 1 (the top six), Tier 2 (the next six) and Tier 3 (the bottom six).

Inter Miami features in Tier 1 alongside CF Monterrey, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Pumas and Toluca FC

Each club will play a total of three matches against the three opponents from the opposite league. Therefore, Inter Miami faces three Liga MX sides in Phase One.

Despite facing teams from the opposite league, MLS and LIGA MX clubs are competing in a league-specific table. Teams earn points within their league-specific tables; an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from both the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the Knockout Round.

What is at stake?

Leagues Cup 2025 sees its 36 participants competing for the coveted title and one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup 2025 MLS Phase One Standings

After securing a win and a draw - winning the subsequent penalty shootout to claim the additional point after the draw - Inter Miami sits third in the MLS Leagues Cup Phase One standings with five points after Matchday 2. This puts the team in position to control its own destiny heading into Matchday 3.

Win and We're In

With a win in regulation against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Inter Miami would confirm its spot in the Knockout Rounds, which are set to begin with the Quarterfinals on either Aug. 19 or 20.

While Inter Miami may still advance to the Knockout Rounds without a win in regulation on Wednesday, any other result would mean the outcomes of Matchday 3 games across Leagues Cup will come into play.

Below we break down the competition format, how the sides that will move on past Phase One are determined, and where Inter Miami stands entering Matchday 3.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami is in the midst of its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Scouting Pumas UNAM

Pumas visits South Florida after securing a 3-2 win against Atlanta United. The Felines side sit fifth in the LIGA MX Phase One standings with five points after claiming a win and a draw in their first two fixtures.

Midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is tied for second amongst the Leagues Cup 2025 top scorers with three goals so far.







