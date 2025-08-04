Win and We're In: Scenarios for Inter Miami CF to Advance to the Leagues Cup 2025 Knockout Rounds

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

As Inter Miami CF gears up for its third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One matchup, let's review the scenarios that would see the Club move onto the Knockout Rounds.

Win and We're In

With a win in regulation against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Inter Miami would confirm its spot in the Knockout Rounds, which are set to begin with the Quarterfinals on either Aug. 19 or 20.

Competition Format

Leagues Cup 2025 is being played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

Phase One, essentially the group stage, features three consecutive match dates per team from July 29 to Aug. 7. Clubs were divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each (Eastern and Western). There are then three Tiers: Tier 1 (the top six), Tier 2 (the next six) and Tier 3 (the bottom six).

Inter Miami features in Tier 1 alongside CF Monterrey, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Pumas and Toluca FC

Each club will play a total of three matches against the three opponents from the opposite league. Therefore, Inter Miami faces three Liga MX sides in Phase One.

Despite facing teams from the opposite league, MLS and LIGA MX clubs are competing in a league-specific table. Teams earn points within their league-specific tables; an MLS club's win earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table, while a LIGA MX win contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from both the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the Knockout Round.

Inter Miami CF in Leagues Cup 2025 MLS Phase One Standings

After securing a win and a draw - winning the subsequent penalty shootout to claim the additional point after the draw - Inter Miami sits third in the MLS Leagues Cup Phase One standings with five points after Matchday 2. This puts the team in position to control its own destiny heading into Matchday 3.







