Nashville SC Update

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After earning a 2-2 friendly draw against Aston Villa Football Club last weekend in its first ever match against a club from the Premier League, England's top tier division and the most watched sports league in the world, Nashville Soccer Club (14W-6L-5D) will resume its Major League Soccer regular season when it visits Western Conference side St. Louis CITY SC (4W-14L-6D) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Energizer Park.

The Boys in Gold's fixture against St. Louis, which also hosted the Villans during its two-week regular season break in a 2-1 loss, will be the second-ever meeting between the clubs following a 3-1 Nashville victory at GEODIS Park on June 17, 2023.

Nashville SC has nine regular season matches remaining in 2025: Two against Western Conference teams (St. Louis Saturday and Houston Dynamo FC Sept. 27) and seven Eastern Conference matchups including at FC Cincinnati (49 points) Sept. 13, which leads Nashville by two points for second in MLS and the East, and reigning MLS Supporters' Shield Champions Inter Miami CF (42 points), which has three matches in hand, at GEODIS Park during MLS Decision Day on Oct. 18.

Following its 4-0 win over Crown Legacy FC last Saturday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host Carolina Core FC at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is off to its best start through 25 MLS matches at 14W-6L-5D and 47 points

is third in the MLS and Eastern Conference standings, just two points behind CIN (49) and three behind PHI (50)

is unbeaten in 17 of its last 19 matches across all competitions (13W-2L-4D)

is tied for the second-best goal differential in MLS this season at +16 behind PHI (+19)

is fourth in MLS this season with 49.86 expected goals (xG) behind VAN (50.38), SJ (50.47), and league-leading PHI (50.82)

is tied with ATX and VAN for conceding the second-fewest goals in MLS this season with 26 behind league-leading PHI (24)

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 23 behind MIN (30)

is the only team in MLS to have two players with at least 19 goal contributions this season (Sam Surridge with 22, Hany Mukhtar with 19)

will play STL for the second time in series history on Saturday

last faced STL during a 3-1 NSH win courtesy of a Hany Mukhtar hat trick on June 17, 2023 at GEODIS Park

is 1W-0L-0D all-time vs. St. Louis CITY SC (regular season)

is 72W-58L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-39L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 19W-17L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 48W-46L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 39W-36L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-8L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

B.J. Callaghan was an Academy Coach for the Philadelphia Union while St. Louis' Technical Director John Hackworth served as Interim (2012) and full-time Head Coach (2012-14) of the Union's First Team

Matthew Corcoran scored Nashville SC's opening goal in its 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last Saturday

Gastón Brugman recorded a game-tying assist against STL on March 16, 2024 as a member of the LA Galaxy

Dan Lovitz leads the team and has played the second-most minutes in MLS this season among outfield players with 2,248

Hany Mukhtar

recorded his fourth career hat trick and 14th career multi-goal game across all competitions during Nashville SC's 3-1 win over STL on June 17, 2023 at GEODIS Park

leads MLS this season with 51 shots on target

is fourth in MLS this season with 14.61 expected goals (xG) behind NYC's Alonso Martínez (16.83), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (17.69), and teammate Sam Surridge (18.56)

has the sixth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 19 (11 goals, eight assists) behind league-leaders Anders Dreyer of SD and Lionel Messi of MIA (27)

is tied for the fifth-most assists in MLS this season with eight behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (16)

leads the team and is sixth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 175.37 miles

has played the fourth-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,210

Alex Muyl recorded an assist during Nashville SC's 3-1 win over STL on June 17, 2023 at GEODIS Park

Andy Najar

leads MLS for the most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (goal, 10 assists)

leads all MLS defenders and Nashville SC and is tied for the third-most assists in the league this season with 10 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (16)

made his 150th career MLS start (regular season + playoffs) July 25 at SD

Sam Surridge

scored the game-tying goal and recorded one assist in Nashville SC's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last Saturday

is tied with Lionel Messi of MIA for the lead in MLS' Golden Boot race with 18 goals

leads the team and is tied for the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 22 behind league-leaders Anders Dreyer of SD and Lionel Messi of MIA (27)

leads MLS this season with 18.56 expected goals (xG)

is the only MLS player this season to record multiple hat tricks

is tied with Guilherme Biro of ATX for the third-most aerial challenges won in MLS this season with 72 behind league-leading Christian Benteke of DC (93)

is tied with Lionel Messi of MIA, Hugo Cuypers of CHI, and Martin Ojeda of ORL for the third-most game-winning goals in MLS this season with five behind league-leading Kevin Denkey of CIN (seven)

has played the sixth-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,159

Eddi Tagseth is ninth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 160.07 miles

Joe Willis

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind VAN's Yohei Takaoka (11)

has the fourth-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 1.04

was born in St. Louis, MO

was named the Keough Family Male Professional or Collegiate Soccer Player of the Year by the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 2023







