Houston Dynamo FC Conclude Leagues Cup Phase One Play Versus C.F. Pachuca

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 versus Liga MX side C.F. Pachuca on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets HERE.

The official Concacaf-sanctioned competition features a new and enhanced format, which will showcase interleague matches between MLS and Liga MX clubs through the quarterfinals. 36 clubs, including 18 clubs from the Liga MX and 18 clubs from MLS will participate, and the tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

During Phase One, each club will play three matches against three opponents from the opposite league. Those results will earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league. The top four clubs from each of the MLS and Liga MX tables will advance to the quarterfinals. In Phase One, there are no draws, and games will go directly to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows:

Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams

Penalty shootout win: 2 points

Regulation win: 3 points

Now in its third edition, the tournament will again determine three qualifiers for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where the winner will represent the region at FIFA international club competitions.

The clubs have a storied history, meeting in eight competitive matches, with Pachuca and Houston tied at four wins apiece. The two have met four times (two aggregate matchups) in the CONCACAF Champions League, including Pachuca edging out Houston 5-4 in the 2007 semifinals. The teams also met three times in the North American Superliga, including the Dynamo getting the better of Pachuca 2-0 in the 2008 semifinals. The most recent clash came in the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2023, where Houston advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating Pachuca 5-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw. Former goalkeeper Steve Clark made a key save, and former midfielder Luís Caicedo converted the winning penalty. It marked the first meeting between the sides since 2010, when Houston beat Pachuca 2-1 in the CONCACAF North American SuperLiga.

Houston returns to MLS action on Saturday, Aug. 9, traveling to face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC vs. C.F. Pachuca

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 5 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Followill and Warren Barton

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez

Local: Glenn Davis

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







