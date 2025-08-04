Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous

Toronto FC announced today the club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angeles FC in exchange for the Discovery Priority for Ryan Porteous.

