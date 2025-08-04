Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous
August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today the club has acquired $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angeles FC in exchange for the Discovery Priority for Ryan Porteous.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Los Angles FC in exchange for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous.
Check out the Toronto FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025
- After Mounting a Second Half Comeback FC Cincinnati Settle for a Point in Shootout Defeat to FC Juárez - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C. - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Steven Alzate - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC Stories
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous
- Toronto FC Acquire up to $550,000 in General Allocation Money for Tyrese Spicer
- Charlotte FC (2) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC Acquire $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Defenders Zane Monlouis, Henry Wingo and Nicksoen Gomis Placed on Season-Ending Injury List