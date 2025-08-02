10-Man Inter Miami CF Defeats Club Necaxa in Penalties in Second Leagues Cup Match

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF secured a 2-2 draw against Club Necaxa in a thriller in the team's second match in Phase One in Leagues Cup 2025, before winning the penalty shootout to claim the additional point. Midfielder Telasco Segovia opened the scoring at Chase Stadium with a screamer, prior to left-back Jordi Alba equalizing in the dying moments to send the match to penalties. In addition, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul played provider for both goals and tallied his first assists for the Club.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, and Alba made up the back four; De Paul and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Segovia; captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a screamer from Segovia, who received the ball from De Paul before burying it into the top-right corner with a curler from the top of the box. The goal was Segovia's 10th across all competitions this season, while the assist was the first for De Paul with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami was forced to continue the match playing a man down after center-back Falcón was shown a red card in the 17th minute.

The visitors equalized in the 33rd minute, with forward Tomás Badaloni scoring for Necaxa.

Necaxa was left with a man down in the 60th minute after a red card to defender Cristian Calderón.

The visitors then turned the scoring around in the 81st minute through a goal from attacker Ricardo Monreal.

Inter Miami then levelled the scoring in dramatic fashion in the second minute of stoppage time to send the match to penalties. Left-back Alba headed home a precise free kick delivery into the box from De Paul to score his third goal of the campaign across all competitions, while the assist was the second for the midfielder for the Club.

All Inter Miami takers then converted from the spot in the shootout - De Paul, Benjamin Cremaschi, Alba, Federico Redondo, and Suárez - netted, clinching a 5-4 penalty shootout win, culminating in Suárez' heroic finish. Goalkeeper Ríos Novo also rose to the occasion with a key stop in the shootout.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will host Liga MX side Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET for its third Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One matchup. Secure your tickets HERE to witness the action live at Chase Stadium.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 45.3%

NCX - 54.7%

Shots:

MIA - 11

NCX - 13

Saves:

MIA - 5

NCX - 2

Corners:

MIA - 4

NCX - 0

Fouls:

MIA - 10

NCX - 22

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.