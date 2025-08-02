Rapids Continue Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Tijuana

The Colorado Rapids look to continue their Leagues Cup success with their second match of the tournament as they get set to host Club Tijuana on Sunday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado has had an ideal start to their tournament up to this point after defeating Club Santos Laguna in their first match this past Thursday. Each result will prove to be crucial in this year's edition of the tournament, with the top four teams of each league based on record following three Phase One matches will advance to the knockout stages. Currently, the Rapids are ranked seventh in the MLS table, with goal differential being the first tiebreaker. Tijuana ranks 15th among Liga MX sides in the tournament following their first result, a loss against the LA Galaxy.

As mentioned, the Rapids will enter Sunday night fresh off a comeback victory over Santos Laguna. After falling down by a goal early in the match, Colorado used an impressive second half to come out ahead and earn the win. Leading the charge was striker Rafael Navarro, who bagged a brace in the contest to extend his club lead in goals across all competitions in 2025 to 10. Assists from Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris aided the Brazilian in netting his third and fourth goals in Leagues Cup over the course of his career.

On the other end of this matchup, Tijuana will look to bounce back from their first match in the tournament on Thursday when they fell to the LA Galaxy, 5-2. Despite the loss, highlighting the match for Tijuana was midfielder Gilberto Mora, who recorded a brace. Both of the midfielder's goals were equalizers, leveling the match at 1-1 and 2-2, but the Galaxy found three goals to round out the second half and secure the victory.

With Tijuana being a fairly new club, Sunday will mark the first matchup between these two clubs in their history. The Liga MX side was founded in 2007, with their first league title coming just five years later in 2012. In recent history, the club has had their fair share of struggles in league play, as they haven't found much success in the Liga MX table. In their current season the club sits 10th in the table over the first three matches of the season with a win, a draw, and a loss.

In their 18-year history, Tijuana has had some faces represent their club that may be familiar to Rapids fans. On the player side, both Hercules Gomez and Edgar Castillo have represented both clubs, and as a manager, Oscar Pareja has led both Colorado and Tijuana.







