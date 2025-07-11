MLS, MLB, UFC Legends to Headline Stars & Stripes Showdown on July 20 at Shell Energy Stadium

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced the Stars and Stripes Showdown, a charity soccer match played between Houstonian celebrities and military heroes to be hosted at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, July 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

The matchup will feature military veterans and local celebrities going head-to-head on the pitch in an effort to raise money for the Texas Veterans Athletics Association (TVAA), a non-profit organization that is focused on providing all veterans and their families the opportunity to participate in sporting activities to help reestablish the comradery in their lives that was developed while serving together in the military. The match will feature 11-person teams and 30-minute halves.

For every ticket sold, $3 will be donated to TVAA. Each ticket includes entry to the Stars and Stripes Showdown, plus a choice of one additional home Dynamo match - either H-Town Night on Saturday, July 19, when Houston hosts the Philadelphia Union, or Military Appreciation Night on Friday, July 25, versus the LA Galaxy.

The local celebrities set to participate in this exciting showdown include:

Arturo Alvarez (Dynamo alumni)

Corey Ashe (Dynamo alumni)

Michael Aswell (UFC fighter)

Tessa Barrera (Houston Life on KPRC 2)

Melanie Camp (Houston Life on KPRC 2)

Micah Cheatham (Country artist)

Brian Ching (Dynamo alumni)

Andrew Driver (Dynamo alumni)

Lauren Kelly (Houston Life on KPRC 2)

Keith Kilgore (Manager of country artist Aaron Watson)

Derrick Shore (Houston Life on KPRC 2)

Heather Smith (Reality TV personality)

Daniel Stumpf (former Major League Baseball player)

As a reminder, fans will be able to purchase tickets without fees for any remaining regular season home matches throughout the day on 713 Day (Sunday, July 13), presented by SeatGeek, as part of ongoing H-Town Celebrations.







