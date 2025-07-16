Houston Dynamo FC to Auction Match-Worn Texas Patch Jerseys to Benefit Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC players will wear special jersey patches during the next two home matches to recognize the tragic loss of life during the recent devastating floods in Central Texas, the Club announced today.
These match-worn jerseys will be auctioned by Dynamo & Dash Charities, with all proceeds benefiting Central Texas Flood relief efforts by providing short-term and long-term assistance to impacted communities. Additional information will be provided ahead of the match on Wednesday night.
Additionally, the Club has designed shirts that will be sold in the stadium Team Store and MLSStore.com beginning on Friday, July 18, with 100 percent of the proceeds also going to flood relief efforts.
Finally, all money raised through the in-stadium 50/50 Raffle on match nights in July will go towards flood relief efforts.
Last week, the Dynamo made a joint $500,000 donation in collaboration with Austin FC, FC Dallas and Major League Soccer.
