New York City FC Rallies past Orlando City SC

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC recorded a thrilling comeback to beat Orlando City 2-1 at Inter&Co Stadium. After trailing at halftime, a late own goal and a composed finish from Alonso Martínez sealed the win in dramatic fashion.

Match Recap

New York City FC hit the road on Wednesday night, facing Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium.

Pascal Jansen's side were eager to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Charlotte FC. Jansen made just one change to the side that took on Charlotte last time out, as Strahinja Tanasijević stepped in for Tayvon Gray in defense.

The game began at a quick pace, with both teams eager to make a strong start. Orlando had the first big chance in the 10th minute, when Luis Muriel forced a strong save from Matt Freese. The Colombian striker tested Freese again ten minutes later, but once more the goalkeeper stood firm.

New York City pushed for a response at the other end but struggled to break through Orlando's high press. Marco Pašalić came closest, dragging a shot across goal and just wide of the far post. Agustín Ojeda also made inroads down the right flank, delivering a cross that was deflected out for a corner.

The breakthrough came for Orlando in the 36th minute. Defender Robin Jansson found space from a corner and turned home from close range to give the hosts the lead.

New York City nearly responded before the break, with chances falling to Aidan O'Neill and Andrés Perea, but neither could find the equalizer.

Jansen made two changes at halftime, bringing on Tayvon Gray and Julián Fernández for Tanasijević and Ojeda. Fernández made an immediate impact, curling a left-footed shot toward goal in the 53rd minute, only to be denied by Pedro Gallese.

The visitors grew into the second half and came agonizingly close to leveling the score just after the hour mark. Alonso Martínez was picked out inside the box, but his side-footed effort struck the post and bounced away.

More changes followed in the 70th minute as Mounsef Bakrar replaced Maxi Moralez. The forward nearly made an instant impact with a driven low shot across goal that narrowly missed the target. He came even closer in the 81st minute, forcing Gallese into action with a powerful header.

Jansen introduced fresh legs once again in the 86th minute, sending on Seymour Reid and Jonny Shore for O'Neill and Hannes Wolf.

The equalizer finally arrived in the wake of those changes just minutes later. A powerful header from Perea rattled the post, and in the chaos that ensued, an attempted Orlando clearance cannoned off Kyle Smith and into the net.

The turnaround was complete moments later. Starting from an Orlando corner, New York City launched a lightning-quick counterattack. Fernández slipped Martínez through on goal, and the Costa Rican held his nerve to slot past Gallese and make it 2-1.

Orlando pushed hard for a response. Alex Freeman wriggled free in the box and fired off a shot, but Freese was equal to it with a low stop.

That proved to be the final action of the night, as New York City FC secured a dramatic comeback win in Florida.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Sporting KC on Saturday, July 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.