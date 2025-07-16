Nashville SC Introduces 'Nashville Nostalgia' Third Jersey

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club introduced today its new 'Nashville Nostalgia' kit which invites fans to step back into the 90's and 'wear the era' with its unmistakable retro look and feel. It will serve as the club's first-ever third kit and is part of the 2025 10-team adidas 'Archive Collection'. To celebrate the launch, Nashville SC will be releasing a new apparel line later this summer featuring retro hats, jackets, shirts, and more.

"The 'Nashville Nostalgia' kit boldly reimagines Nashville SC in true 90's fashion," said Nashville SC Vice President of Marketing Teresa Tatlonghari. "It captures the spirit of our city on the rise with a look that is retro and authentically Nashville by celebrating the culture, colors, and style of Music City from a bygone era, reinterpreted through the lens of our club today."

The new kit will be seen on the field for the first time tonight, July 16, when Nashville SC hosts the Columbus Crew at GEODIS Park in a pivotal Eastern Conference matchup. To be the first to see Nashville SC's newest kit in action, fans can purchase tickets at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.

"It's always fun to wear something different in front of our fans at GEODIS Park, and this kit definitely feels special. It's got a cool 90's vibe, and I think the fans tonight are really going to enjoy it as it is something new like they've never seen before," said Nashville SC midfielder Eddi Tagseth, who adidas featured in the kit launch.

The chalk white jersey which, for the first time in club history, incorporates Nashville SC's iconic "N" monogram as its crest, features 90's era denim-patterned shoulders and is accompanied by denim-patterned shorts reminiscent of the outfit of choice for many Music City residents in the 90's. Across the jersey chest is "Nashville" in a custom retro font that features six raised guitar strings in a nod to the city's place in music history and a Tennessee Tri-Star dotting the "i" highlighting local pride.

In addition, the new 'Nashville Nostalgia' jersey features a blue jean inspired, first of its kind for adidas faux leather "jock tag" indicative of 90's fashion on the bottom left front and a retro 1996 Major League Soccer logo on its back collar that ties the look together while paying homage to the league's inaugural season.

Nashville SC's official banking partner, Renasant, will remain the club's main jersey sponsor for the eighth straight kit with its logo appearing for the first time on the lower back of the jersey. The Hyundai Motor Company returns for a sixth straight kit as the team's primary sleeve partner.

On July 23, East Nashville's Talk Nice Vintage will host the first in a series of special 'Nashville Nostalgia' pop up events with photo opportunities, merchandise for purchase, and other unique offerings. During the month of August, these pop-up events will be located across Music City to provide fans and residents with additional 'Nashville Nostalgia' jersey and merchandise purchase opportunities (more info here).

Fans interested in purchasing Nashville SC's new adidas 'Archive Collection' jersey can do so beginning today, July 16, at the GEODIS Park Team Store and by visiting the Nashville SC Mobile Shop or MLSStore.com.

