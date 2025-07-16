D.C. United Lose 2-1 against Charlotte FC on the Road

July 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







Charlotte FC (10-11-2, 32 pts.) 2 v. 1 D.C. United (4-12-7, 19 pts.)

2025 MLS Regular Season

July 16, 2025 - Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina

Player Notes

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani scored his fourth MLS goal of the season in the 60th minute; Pirani has five goals across all competitions and has scored in three consecutive matches.

Goalkeeper Luis Barraza recorded six saves off eight shots on target. Barraza has 60 saves in 16 appearances this season.

Defender Derek Dodson made his first start for D.C. United since the 1-1 draw against the New England Revolution on May 28. Dodson recorded a 97% passing accuracy and had five passes into the final third in 83 minutes played.

Homegrown midfielder Jackson Hopkins started his second consecutive match for the Black-and-Red; Hopkins recorded a 100% passing accuracy and won two ground duels in 45 minutes played.

Defender Garrison Tubbs made his first start since the 1-0 loss to Nashville SC on June 28; Tubbs won four tackles and recorded four clearances in 90 minutes played.

Defenders Aaron Herrera and David Schnegg served a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

#CLTvDC

The Black-and-Red are 2-4-1 against Charlotte all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 0-3-1 record against the Charlotte on the road in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 2-7-2 on the road this 2025 MLS season.

Charlotte FC Lineup: Kristijan Kahlina, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Tim Ream, Bill Tuiloma (Nick Scardina 70'), Liel Abada (Tyger Smalls 80'), Adilson Malanda, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel, Djibril Diani (Brandt Bronico 70'), Wilfried Zaha (Kerwin Vargas 70'), Idan Tokolomati (Brandon Cambridge 90'+1')

Unused Substitutes: Andrew Privett, Eryk Williamson, David Bingham, Nikola Petrovic

Head Coach: Dean Smith

D.C. United Lineup: Luis Barraza, Derek Dodson (Jared Stroud 83'), Kye Rowles, Garrison Tubbs, Conner Antley (Boris Enow 46'), Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Jackson Hopkins (Randall Leal 46'), João Peglow, Gabriel Pirani (Rida Zouhir 88'), Dominique Badji (Hosei Kijima 65')

Unused Substitutes: Lucas Bartlett, Jordan Farr, Kim Joon Hong

Head Coach: Kevin Flanagan







Major League Soccer Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.